Was James McAvoy punched at a Toronto bar? Perez Hilton relieved after reports claim his "gorgeous face wasn’t seriously injured"

Actor James McAvoy was reportedly punched at a Toronto bar on September 8. The X-Men star was in Toronto to attend the premiere of his directorial project, California Schemin', at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6.An exclusive by People reported on Wednesday that McAvoy stayed in the town after the movie premiere and went to a bar, Charlotte's Room, on the night of September 8. A source told the outlet that the actor was attacked by a drunk stranger at the bar.James McAvoy Daily @mcavoyfilesLINKPeople Magazine revealed that James McAvoy was attacked by a stranger while he was talkng to the producers of CALIFORNIA SCHEMIN' in a Toronto bar on Monday (Sept. 8th) A man who drank too much just punched him and got escorted out."James was having a casual get-together with the producers of his movie and, as he later learned when speaking with the staff, there was a man who drank too much who was getting escorted out. James' back was to him, and the man just punched him," the source told the outlet.Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton blogged on the reported incident on September 9. While sharing the details of the alleged attack, Hilton said he was glad that the actor's face was not seriously injured."We're just SO glad to hear that gorgeous face wasn't seriously injured," the blogger reacted.People's report mentioned that James McAvoy tried to "de-escalate" the situation before the drunk man was escorted by the bar staff. Following the incident, the actor remained at the bar and "laughed off" the situation.Perez Hilton, in his blog, highlighted that no official statement had been made by James McAvoy or Charlotte's Room on the alleged attack.The Atonement star went to the premiere of his debut directorial film at TIFF with his wife, Lisa Liberati.More about James McAvoy's directorial debut,California Schemin' View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter an acting career spanning 30 years, James McAvoy embarked on his directorial journey with California Schemin'. The movie is inspired by the real-life story of the Scottish rappers Silibil N' Brains, better known as Gavin Bain, and Billy Boyd.According to TIFF, the movie followed two Scottish men pretending to be Americans to pursue their hip-hop dream. The movie depicted the challenges faced by two Scottish men trying to enter the UK hip-hop scene in the early 2000s. The two men went on to orchestrate a plan and presented themselves as MCs from South Carolina. The Toronto International Film Festival website summarized the film on its page as:"California Schemin' is a fast-paced, funny, and poignant look at friendship, public personas, and the double-edged sword of ambition. A wild true story, perfectly tuned for the big screen."After the premiere of the movie at TIFF, James McAvoy talked to People on September 7 and shared his directorial experience."I've loved telling stories as an actor for 30 years. It's an extension of that. I now love telling stories as a director because I get more tools with which to tell those stories. It was a privilege," McAvoy said.James McAvoy added that he wanted actors to play their true selves and added that it was necessary to create the space for them to achieve that."Yeah, they're playing a character, but really what I want is them — bare, open, vulnerable as a performer and as a person so the audience can see inside them," McAvoy added.The cast of California Schemin' includes Séamus McLean Ross, Samuel Bottomley, Rebekah Murrell, and Lucy Halliday. The film even features original music from Silibil N' Brains.