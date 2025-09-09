"What the f**k??": Perez Hilton fumes after allegedly "racist and anti-feminist" question leaves Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts & Ayo Edebiri shocked

An nterview of Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts, and Ayo Edebiri has been circulating on the internet. The trio recently sat for an interview with Italian outlet ArtsLife Tv to talk about their upcoming film, After the Hunt. During the interview, journalist Federica Polidoro asked a question about 'Me Too' and 'Black Lives Matter' to Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts, excluding Ayo Edebiri.People on the internet slammed the journalist for the alleged racial discrimination. Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton also blogged about the incident on September 8. While going off on the journalist, the podcaster gave his reaction and wrote,&quot;What the f**k??&quot;During the press run of After the Hunt, Federica Polidoro asked,“In your opinion, what [have] we lost during the politically correct era and what [do] we have to expect in Hollywood after the Me Too Movement and the Black Lives Matter are done. The two of you, Andrew and Julia.”Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKJulia Roberts &amp;amp;amp; Andrew Garfield Aghast! Ayo Edebiri Expertly Claps Back After Being Excluded In SHOCKING Interview Moment! 🔗Perez Hilton called the exclusion of Ayo Edebiri &quot;horrifying.&quot; The other part of the question, where the journalist said that Me Too and Black Lives Matter &quot;are done,&quot; left Hilton in disbelief. The blogger was surprised by the journalist &quot;framing&quot; the two movements as a &quot;bad thing.&quot;The celebrity podcaster highlighted that Andrew Garfield turned his face towards his costars and &quot;uncomfortably laughed.&quot; He added that Julia Roberts was also surprised by the question and &quot;at a loss for words.&quot; Regarding the cast’s reaction, Hilton wrote,&quot;She was flummoxed. They all were! So junket vet Julia leaned forward and asked the journalist to repeat herself — because how could she have said something THAT racist and anti-feminist, right?&quot;Perez Hilton covered Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts, and Ayo Edebiri's responseThe blogger pointed out that Julia Roberts called out the journalist, adding that the movements are &quot;not done.&quot; Ayo Edebiri also retorted to the question and said,“Yeah, I know that that’s not for me, and I don’t know if it’s purposeful that it’s not for me, but I just am curious. I don’t think it’s done. I don’t think it’s done at all.”The Opus star continued that hashtags related to these movements might not be used lateley but she believed that people were working for the cause. The actress emphasized that the work was far from finished. Andrew Garfield also chimed in and shared his opinion.&quot;The movements are still absolutely alive, as you say, just maybe not as labeled and covered, or witnessed or magnified as much,&quot; Ayo Edebiri added.The celebrity blogger included the response of the Black Lives Matter page that came after the viral interview.“Asking 2 white actors about BLM and #MeToo (both founded by Black women) while deliberately excluding the Black woman sitting right beside them is the definition of petty racism. Shoutout to Ayo Edebiri for shutting it down with power and grace. And for the record, BLM is alive, well, and not going anywhere,&quot; the statement read.Federica Polidoro responded to the criticism around her interview. In her September 7 Instagram post, the journalist wrote that people had &quot;unjustly&quot; accused her of racism.&quot;To those who unjustly accuse me of racism, I would like to clarify that in my work I have interviewed people of every background and ethnicity, and my own family is multi-ethnic, matriarchal, and feminist, with a significant history of immigration,&quot; Polidoro's post read.She added that in her view, &quot;real racists&quot; were the people who saw racism everywhere. The journalist continued that she would not tolerate &quot;defamatory or violent language&quot; and reserved the right to seek legal protection.Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts, and Ayo Edebiri are currently on the press tour of After the Hunt. Luca Guadagnino's movie is set to release on October 17.Also read: Julia Roberts unravels in the #MeToo scandal drama 'After the Hunt' with Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri