"Seems like a date night": Perez Hilton speculates after Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith are seen together for the first time in "10 MONTHS!"

Podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on the relationship between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith after the two were recently photographed together. In his September 8, 2025, article, Hilton pointed out the significance of their joint appearance.

“Just the two of them having dinner out? No kids?? Seems like a date night to us!” he remarked.

As reported by People magazine on September 8, 2025, Will and Jada were photographed dining at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

During this outing, Jada wore "a nude, strapless dress with a hood" and accessorized her outfit with "some gold jewelry and sunglasses." Will Smith sported "khaki pants and a white tee... paired with a cap." Photographs of the couple showed them smiling and chatting, appearing at ease in each other’s company.

In his website article, Perez Hilton highlighted the significance of this outing, noting how long it had been since the couple was last seen together in public.

“You guys, this is the first time they’ve been seen together in 10 MONTHS! We haven’t seen the parents side-by-side since November 2024. Especially not looking this happy," he remarked.

He also noted how “the pair were all smiles” during their lunch and that Will Smith walked beside Jada Pinkett Smith, even carrying his “wifey’s purse,” before the two reportedly left in a white Lamborghini.

Reflecting on what the Malibu sighting could mean for the couple’s dynamic, Hilton speculated:

“Could Will and Jada Pinkett Smith be finding their footing in their messy relationship??”

What else did Perez Hilton say about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith?

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars (Image via Getty)

In the aforementioned article, Perez Hilton weighed in on the complicated marriage of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who tied the knot in December 1997 after meeting on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. They welcomed their first child, Jaden Smith, in July 1998, followed by their daughter, Willow Smith, in October 2000. However, Hilton called their relationship “a never-ending emotional rollercoaster.”

Hilton first revisited the headline-making revelation from 2023, when Jada, ahead of the release of her memoir Worthy, disclosed in an October interview with Today that she and Will had secretly lived apart since 2016.

During that interview, Jada confirmed that although they were not divorced on paper, they were “still trying to figure out” between themselves “how to be in partnership.”

Hilton also revisited Jada’s candid admission about her affair with singer August Alsina in July 2020, which she famously addressed during a Red Table Talk conversation with Will. At the time, she described her relationship with August as “a different kind of entanglement.”

Referring to this admission, Hilton noted that “after her ‘entanglement’ with another man,” he had not been too “shocked” in 2023 when she had revealed her separation from Will Smith dating back to 2016.

Another incident Hilton highlighted was Jada’s December 9, 2023, interview with The Daily Mail’s YOU Magazine, where she reflected on Will’s infamous Oscars confrontation with Chris Rock.

At the time, she admitted that Will Smith’s slap had saved their marriage, explaining that the chaos of that moment made her realize she would never leave his side.

Referring to her comments, Hilton remarked:

“Sounded like maybe his chivalrous act defending her honor really worked?”

However, the podcaster also pointed out that Will’s behavior continued to fuel speculation, noting that “earlier this year the Fresh Prince was spotted cozying up to Spanish singer India Martínez,” leaving fans unsure whether the couple had truly reconciled. For those hoping for Will and Jada’s reunion, Hilton noted that it had “been a bit… hard to follow, to say the least.”

Finally, Hilton drew attention to Will and Jada's recent joint appearance in Malibu on September 6, 2025, questioning what it could mean for their turbulent relationship.

“Could this be a sign things are getting better between them?” he queried.

Despite their public outing after almost a year, neither Will Smith nor Jada Pinkett Smith has shared any public statement regarding their relationship.

