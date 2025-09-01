"We can’t blame ’em"- Perez Hilton quips after new details of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's wedding plans come to light

Five days after their engagement announcement, the world is anxiously waiting for any details about the upcoming nuptials of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. That said, according to new reports, the couple isn't rushing to start the planning stage of the wedding. Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton took to his blog to report on this, quipping, &quot;We can't blame 'em&quot; for wanting to enjoy the occasion.An insider close to the pair told People on August 31, &quot;Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement. They are not in the wedding planning phase yet.&quot; This statement aligns with the couple's apparent desire to live in the moment.“Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged, and they are going to take their time with it,” the source said, which Hilton backed entirely, writing,&quot;Honestly, we can’t blame ’em. The whole world is celebrating with them!...There’s no doubt it’s going to be one of the most talked about weddings of the century — no matter how soon or far out it will be! So they should take all the time they need to marinate in their milestone engagement!&quot;The source also revealed that for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, “It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open.” The couple's families are also overjoyed about their union, with Kelce's mother preserving memorabilia from the day of their engagement. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“Donna is already saving little things from this time like photos, notes and flowers,” the source told People. “She is very sentimental about it. She wants to remember every detail, so she has been holding onto mementos from their first days as an engaged couple.”Reports suggest a casual wedding for Taylor Swift and Travis KelceAlthough definite plans are on hold, past reports have suggested the possible theme of the wedding. Reports by Page Six indicated that sources believe the wedding will “be more casual than people think,” with a wedding ceremony more traditional and surrounded by close friends and family.This more intimate vision contrasts with the vast public attention the engagement news has already garnered, including some creative requests, such as the New Zealand tourism board's official request to host &quot;Pop's next Royal Wedding&quot; there. According to News 18, they congratulated the couple in an Instagram post, writing,&quot;This is our official petition for Pop’s next Royal Wedding to be hosted right here in Aotearoa New Zealand. We think the Swifties would agree, it’s the perfect backdrop for a star-studded ‘I do.’ Are you ready for it?&quot;Amid this celebratory period, Travis Kelce introduced his new cocktail, &quot;The Alchemy,&quot; an apparent nod to one of Taylor Swift's songs that many believe was about Kelce, for his new restaurant in partnership with teammate Patrick Mahomes.The couple was also most recently spotted together at a college football game, and Taylor Swift was notably seen publicly showcasing her new engagement ring for the first time.