"We knew that already" — Perez Hilton claims Blake Lively is "not ethical" as details about her "super shady" and "sham" lawsuit surface

On April 21, 2025, media personality Perez Hilton claimed that Blake Lively was unethical and insinuated that this was public knowledge. Perez referenced his article published on April 18, 2025, to explain details about Lively's alleged "super shady" lawsuit against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

Ad

Sharing his article on X, Perez Hilton wrote:

"#Blake Lively is not ethical. But we knew that already!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, accusing him of s*xual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her. The basis of this lawsuit came from text messages that were subpoenaed from Baldoni's former publicist, Stephanie Jones.

The text messages displayed a conversation between PR agent Jennifer Abel and crisis management expert Melissa Nathan, purportedly plotting to "bury" Lively. However, Hilton claimed these messages were obtained through a "sham" lawsuit.

Ad

More about Blake Lively's alleged "sham" lawsuit

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

According to the Daily Mail, Blake Lively's company, Vanzan, filed a lawsuit against ten unnamed defendants (listed as Does 1-10), accusing them of harming the company's business and reputation on September 27, 2024.

Ad

Four days later, Lively's attorney, Samantha Katze, issued a subpoena to Baldoni's ex-publicist, Stephanie Jones, and her company, Jonesworks. The lawsuit demanded that she hand over any proof of communication relating to her employees, Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds.

On December 19, 2024, Katze requested that the Vanzan suit be withdrawn without further action. Lively formally submitted her complaint with the California Civil Rights Department the next day, on December 20, alleging that Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer Studios, had engaged in s*xual harassment and defamation.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per the Daily Mail, legal experts weighed in on the lawsuit, with many referring to it as "super shady". Ron Zambrano, employment litigation chair at California firm West Coast Trial Lawyers, stated:

"This is a sham lawsuit generated for an ulterior motive, which can be sanctionable for a waste of judicial resources. They intentionally did this to really work in a very surreptitious and clandestine way. It's super shady."

Ad

Celebrity attorney Peter Gleason told the outlet:

"This looks like a ruse to try and interject legitimacy into obtaining discovery that is intended to be used in another cause of action. If that is the case, it's totally inappropriate."

Keith Davidson, a litigator and co-host of the legal podcast Ask 2 Lawyers, also commented:

"It's very rare to sue only Doe defendants. It doesn't make any sense to me."

Ad

Bryan Freedman, Justin Baldoni's attorney, stated that he had no knowledge of this lawsuit and was eager to get to the bottom of it.

"This appears to be an end-around, skirting the process, to be able to secretly get these documents without having to give anyone notice. That would be an abuse of process and we intend to take all action allowable under the law," he told Daily Mail.

Ad

However, Lively's lawyer, Esra Hudson, emphasized the legality of the Vanzan lawsuit, stating:

"Doe lawsuits are common and entirely appropriate legal tools for pursuing claims and uncovering the identity of unknown perpetrators of unlawful activities.:

She also claimed that this was a strategy used by Baldoni's legal team to place the blame on Lively.

"This lawsuit unearthed the Wayfarer parties' documented plan – in their own words, in their own text messages—to 'destroy' Blake Lively. Their faux outrage has nothing to do with legal ethics or the law, which are not an issue here, and is entirely about the fact that they got caught doing something that they insisted would be 'untraceable, " Esra Hudson added.

Ad

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to appear in court for their trial on March 9, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More