What is Alexis Wilkins’ age? Kash Patel’s girlfriend opens up to Megyn Kelly about the couple’s age difference

In a recent interview with Megyn Kelly, Alexis Wilkins discussed her relationship with FBI director Kash Patel, including the age gap between them. Alexis Wilkins appeared on the July 31 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, where she revealed that she met Kash in Nashville, Tennessee, at an event organized at a friend's house.&quot;Okay. So, you weren't set up. You just happened to meet?&quot; Megyn Kelly asked.Wilkins agreed, stating:&quot;Yes, we just happened to meet.&quot;Megyn Kelly further highlighted the age gap between Wilkins and Patel.&quot;It's a significant age difference, right? How many years?&quot;26-year-old Alexis Wilkins explained that there is an approximately &quot;18-year&quot; age gap between her and her 45-year-old boyfriend. However, the actual age difference is 19 years. In response, Kelly jokingly noted that their age gap isn't quite &quot;as big as&quot; White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is 32 years younger than her husband, Nicholas Riccio.Wilkins further shared that they began dating a little over two years ago, before Kash Patel became the FBI director.&quot;I like to joke that, you know, all of this was not on my bingo card, but here we are,&quot; Alexis remarked.Megyn Kelly clarified to Wilkins that she had asked her about her age and her relationship with Patel because many people online believed Alexis was a &quot;honey pot&quot; trying to get close with a Trump administration official, possibly betting on him becoming FBI chief. Kelly likened this situation to the controversy surrounding United States Representative Eric Swalwell and his alleged links to a Chinese spy.Also read: Sean Strickland demands Epstein files be released in unhinged message to FBI Director Kash Patel&quot;His character is incredible&quot;: Alexis Wilkins praises Kash Patel's values View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurthermore, in the podcast with Megyn Kelly, Alexis Wilkins spoke about the qualities she admires in Kash Patel, highlighting his honesty and authenticity.&quot;I just like that he was so, so honest. He's exactly who he is all the time. His character is incredible, his values are incredible. And you know, we both are very patriotic. So, obviously, there are things there that we definitely agree on, but he's just the most honest, you know, most integrity I've really experienced in a person. He's he's fantastic.&quot; Alexis stated.Alexis Wilkins also shared about her background, explaining that she was born in the United States but moved to Europe at a young age due to her father's job. She later grew up in Arkansas, spent some time in California, and now lives in Tennessee.She is also a country music singer and explained that she initially focused on songwriting, but later switched to political commentary as she couldn't stay silent about the &quot;nature&quot; of the United States.&quot;I started in country music and in music writing, and then transitioned into political commentary when I couldn't stay silent about the industry and the nature of the United States and what was going on anymore,&quot; Alexis stated.Meanwhile, in an interview with Independent Women, published July 31, 2023, Alexis Wilkins opened up about her deep connection to country music, stating that it has always been a space for &quot;truth, and for people to tell stories that matter.&quot;However, she shared that one of the key reasons she decided to shift her focus to political journalism was the changing &quot;narrative&quot; within the entertainment industry.&quot;I want to do my part to keep patriotism alive in country music,&quot; she added.The full conversation between Megyn Kelly and Alexis Wilkins is available on Kelly's self-titled YouTube channel.