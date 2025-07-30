What is CTE? Megyn Kelly claims the New York shooter suffered from the same disease as late footballer, Terry Long

Megyn Kelly revealed that the New York shooter who killed four people earlier this week may have been suffering from CTE, the same degenerative brain disease that afflicted late NFL player Terry Long.

Ad

In the July 30, 2025, episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on YouTube, Kelly reported:

"There was also reported this morning a three-page note found on the gunman claiming that he suffered from the degenerative brain disease known as CTE from playing football."

Ad

Trending

For context, a 27-year-old man named Shane Devon Tamura was identified by police as the individual who killed four people in a shooting at a New York City office building on the evening of Monday, July 28, 2025. He later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and left a suicide note behind him, claiming he had CTE (as per CNN).

According to mayoclinic.org, CTE is a progressive brain condition linked to repeated head trauma, often seen in athletes. It leads to the gradual death of nerve cells in the brain and can currently only be diagnosed posthumously through a brain autopsy.

Ad

Citing from a CNN report, Megyn Kelly noted that the suicide note began as though Tamura was addressing Terry Long directly.

"Terry Long, football gave me CTE, and it caused me to drink a gallon of antifreeze… You can’t go against the NFL, they’ll squash you… Study my brain, please. I’m sorry. Tell Rick I’m sorry for everything," Kelly said, quoting Tamura's suicide note.

Ad

Kelly further explained that Terry Long was a former offensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers who had also suffered from CTE. Long died by suicide in 2005 by ingesting antifreeze, mirroring the method referenced in Tamura’s letter.

As for the second part of the note, Kelly reported that investigators had not yet determined who the “Rick” mentioned was.

What else do we know about the New York shooter with CTE?

Four shot, including a police officer, in New York City - Source: Getty

As per an NBC News report dated July 29, 2025, the New York shooter, identified as Shane Devon Tamura, entered a Midtown Manhattan office building on Monday evening wearing body armor and carrying an M4 rifle.

Ad

He opened fire inside the lobby of 345 Park Avenue before moving to the 33rd floor, where he opened fire again.

"The building security camera footage shows the shooter enter the lobby, turn right, and immediately open fire on an NYPD officer," New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Tamura killed a total of four people before dying by suicide from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Ad

According to the NBC report, the New York shooter had driven across the country from Las Vegas in a black BMW registered in his name. The vehicle was tracked through Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and New Jersey before entering New York City just prior to the shooting.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a rifle case with ammunition magazines, a loaded revolver, and medication prescribed to Tamura. Commissioner Tisch did not disclose what the medication was for.

Ad

"According to our law enforcement partners in Las Vegas, Mr. Tamura has a documented mental health history… his motives are still under investigation,” Police Commissioner Tisch added.

As per CNN, authorities believe Tamura may have been suffering from CTE, and his brain is set to be assessed for the same.

Julie Bolcer, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, told CNN:

Ad

"The NYC medical examiner has neuropathology expertise in-house and will be examining the brain as part of the additional testing for the complete autopsy record."

According to a July 30, 2025, ABC News report, the New York shooter, Tamura, once lived in Las Vegas, had a concealed carry permit, and worked in surveillance at the Horseshoe Hotel and casino. He also had an expired work card from the Nevada Private Investigators Licensing Board.

Ad

Tamura went to high school in Los Angeles, where he played football at Granada Hills Charter but never went pro. A former classmate, Caleb Clarke, described him as a "goofball" and said he never showed signs of mental illness.

According to the NBC News report, officials familiar with the investigation suspected that the New York shooter may have specifically targeted that Midtown Manhattan building—home to the NFL offices—because of anger expressed in his suicide note, which linked his illness to playing football. They emphasized, however, that the investigation remained ongoing and was still in its early stages.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More