"What a beautiful interpretation!": Perez Hilton gushes after expert dissects significance of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's engagement flowers 

The floral background for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement wasn't just an attractive backdrop; it also served as a meaningful tapestry full of symbolism about the couple's future, according to experts. Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was also mesmerized, praising the analysis and calling the hidden meanings a &quot;beautiful interpretation.&quot; After the couple's official announcement, floral professionals spoke to The Daily Mail on August 30 to interpret the &quot;language of flowers&quot; that made up the detailed garden display at Travis Kelce's house. Floriographer Morgan Westerberg-Jackson of Blomstra Floral Co. pointed out that the combination of roses, hydrangea, ivy, willow, and smokebush conveyed clues about the couple's &quot;tender and enduring&quot; relationship.&quot;Altogether, the flowers tell a story of abiding love, emotional connection, and protection - seeing each other as the 'soft place to land,'&quot; Westerberg-Jackson stated.She said that the smokebush in particular symbolizes growth and transformation and could serve as &quot;a nod to Taylor's 'Eras'.&quot; The expert also added that even if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were not consciously considering the meaning of each stem, it still reflected an intuitive connection to the plants' significance. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPerez Hilton reported on the analysis on his blog on August 31, writing,&quot;What a beautiful interpretation!&quot;He also mentioned Westerberg-Jackson's comment about the floral theme of the engagement, featuring approximately 1,300 roses, which is likely a preview of the wedding decor. The florist anticipates the wedding will be &quot;dripping with magical, multi-layered arrangements&quot; and have a &quot;rose garden&quot; feel.&quot;How lovely is that?!...We’re so excited to see where Taylor and Travis’ love continues to take them!&quot;, Hilton wrote.Experts say flowers represent the union of music and football for Taylor Swift and Travis KelceA second florist, Alexandra Floro of UnderNewMGMT, offered her own objective assessment. She verified that the luxurious garden roses and peonies are timeless, classic, and expensive choices that symbolize love, marriage, wealth, and prosperity. Floro also explored the meaning of the hydrangeas, suggesting that they represent the unity between Taylor Swift's world of pop and Kelce's world of the NFL. She stated:“Taylor is cementing American Pop Music with American football and hydrangeas are a perfect representation of this process: gratitude, wholeness, and collective abundance for the future. Taylor and Travis are not just solidifying their romantic bond with this engagement, they are constructing something bigger: a cultural phenomenon that combines the spectacle of sport and performance with the cornerstones of American life: marriage and community.&quot;Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce posted their engagement photos on Instagram on August 26, showing the NFL player kneeling in his backyard beneath a floral arch. The caption, which read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married!” delighted fans and sparked a social media frenzy, with the significance of the backdrop adding an extra layer of romance to a long-awaited announcement.