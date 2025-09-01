Travis Kelce shares his POV as Charissa Thompson flaunts cozy pic with Taylor Swift in "offseason to remember" IG dump

Travis Kelce reacted to Charissa Thompson's offseason post. The American television host shared a few glimpses of her offseason outings on Instagram, posting a snapshot with friends and family members.One of the slides was a group picture featuring Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce posing with Thompson during their vacation. In the caption, Thompson reflected on the grateful memories she made throughout the season.&quot;An offseason to remember … SO grateful for the moments, memories and these people,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelce reacted to the post.&quot;Footballs back! But damn that offseason was fun!!,&quot; he wrote.Travis Kelce shares his POV as Charissa Thompson flaunts cozy pic with Taylor Swift in &quot;off-season to remember&quot; IG dump/@charissajthompsonAfter an impressive season with the Chiefs, who were in contention to make a historic Super Bowl three-peat, Travis Kelce spent time with his pop singer girlfriend.Kelce and Swift went on vacation in Europe during the offseason and also attended the Tight University Event. Ahead of the start of the new season, the couple got engaged.Travis Kelce proposes to Taylor Swift in a dream flower gardenIn an Instagram post last week, Travis Kelce shared a glimpse of his engagement with Taylor Swift. Kelce proposed to the Grammy-winning singer in a dreamy floral garden.The venue was decorated with white, pink and light-shaded flowers and set amidst greenery. Swift wrote a heartfelt caption to the post.&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelce shared a first snap of the couple lovingly looking at each other. He was on his knees while the singer held his face.Swift wore a striped white and black dress, while the NFL star donned a blue T-shirt and white pants. It was followed by a picture of the couple’s romantic outing. In the third slide, fans got a closer look at the diamond ring Kelce gave to Swift.Following their engagement, the couple made their first public appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, where they attended the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers game in Kansas City last week.For the outing, Swift was spotted in a sweater vest and mini denim skirt, while Kelce wore a broad striped red and white full-sleeve T-shirt.Kelce is gearing up for the start of the new NFL season. The Chiefs lost all three preseason games but will hope for a good start to the season, which they start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 6.