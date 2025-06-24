What did Benson Boone say about his political views? Perez Hilton claims singer's words are "a little cringe" but mostly "humorous"

Blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared his views on singer Benson Boone's recent remarks regarding his political views after he distanced his music from political messaging in an interview. The singer clarified that his latest album, American Heart, released on June 20, 2025, was not intended as a political statement, despite its title potentially suggesting patriotic themes.

In a Rolling Stone interview published on March 11, 2025, Boone stated that his political views did not fully align with the left or the right.

“People think if you have one or two views that are on the left or right side, that you have to be the left or on the right. And I don’t think that’s how it is. It’s not political at all. It’s more of a personal thing. It’s just me. American Heart is my heart, and it’s not my heart because it’s American. It’s my heart because I’m Benson Boone,” the artist said.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton addressed Boone's remarks in a YouTube video uploaded on June 23, 2025. Hilton commented:

"Listen, I get what he's trying to say, and I find it a little cringe, but mostly humorous and sweet. Earnest."

The YouTuber also noted that Boone's "earnest" demeanor could be divisive, but that his sincerity was a contributing factor to his appeal.

Benson Boone discusses his music career and personal life

Benson Boone, the 22-year-old singer behind the hit single Beautiful Things, shared details about his musical career and creative process in a March 2025 Rolling Stone interview. The artist, who found fame after competing on American Idol in 2021, revealed he had left the series because he wanted to focus on finding his own musical style.

"My biggest weakness, and sometimes my biggest strength,” he says, “is when I convince my brain of something, I have to do it. There’s no backing out or stepping down," Boone said.

Benson Boone's latest album, titled American Heart, focuses on personal experiences rather than broader themes. The singer described the project as representing his individual perspective rather than making any particular statements. Summing up his musical path, Boone maintained that he would have been unable to advance through the performances if not for his fan base.

Benson Boone grew up in a strict Mormon household, where faith was a driving factor in his childhood upbringing. Although he no longer strictly follows an organized religion, he still carries on some of those values from his Latter-day Saint upbringing.

"I don’t want to be a part of one religion. I have my own opinions. Some are from this religion, some are from this religion, some are from no religion.”

He also added that he doesn't drink or do drugs, due to what he describes as an "addictive personality."

Benson Boone released his new album American Heart on June 20, 2025. He also released a music video for his track Mr Electric Blue on the same day. Boone is scheduled to go on tour on October 23, 2025, commencing in the United Kingdom.

