What happened in the 2005 World Series with Chicago White Sox? Ben Shapiro shares his gift for the Pope signed by the MLB team

Podcaster and political commentator Ben Shapiro met Pope Leo on June 18, 2025. Ben Shapiro shared about the meeting with the Bishop of Rome on his X account on Wednesday. In a June 19 video, Ben Shapiro shared that he gifted Pope a signed 2005 White Sox World Series baseball from his collection, mentioning that he and Pope both are "fans" of the MLB team.

Ben Shapiro said in the video that the White Sox's 2005 World Series victory was nothing less than a "miracle." The Chicago-based team won the title after an 88-year wait, making the victory all the more memorable. The White Sox grabbed the victory after defeating the Houston Astros in four games.

According to The Daily Wire, Shapiro received a "rare" opportunity to meet the Pope during a baciamano, which is typically reserved for heads of state and other dignitaries. Ben Shapiro, while gifting Pope a signed baseball, recalled the historic win. In his video, Shapiro said:

"I was there to pay honor to the fact that he was a representative of biblical values in the world and then I also said, 'I also happen to be a devout White Sox fan since the time I'm a child.' The Pope, of course, Pope Leo, is a White Sox fan. He recently spoke at Comiskey Park via video to some 30,000 people."

He further added:

"I told him that while he is Catholic and I am Jewish, one of the miracles that we can agree on is the 2005 White Sox winning the World Series and I brought with me for my personal collection a 2005 World Series White Sox signed baseball by the entire team."

"Quite a beautiful event, Ben Shapiro said about the Pope's address to the general mass

Ben Shapiro shared his experience of meeting the Pope at the Vatican in his podcast episode, uploaded to YouTube on June 19. In the video, Ben Shapiro talked about the event he attended on Wednesday at St. Peter's Square. Shapiro stated that every Wednesday, the Pope holds a "general audience" where thousands of people gather from across the globe to listen to the Pope deliver biblical values.

Daily Wire founder recounted this event in his video and said:

"It really is quite a beautiful event; it's a reminder that godly biblical values are the guiding force for billions of people around the world. The world seems like a very dark place from time to time but the reality is that if you stick to eternal values, it does make the world a brighter place. Actually, what the pope said was quite beautiful."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shapiro had earlier expressed his approval of Pope Leo when he was selected as the Bishop of Rome in May. In his podcast, Shapiro also discussed his thoughts on the Pope's nature.

"Pope Leo is by nature more reserved but he has essentially taken his personality and subsumed it in the role of being pope, which I think is quite apparent, actually. When you meet the pope, he's a deeply humble man; you can tell that right away just from meeting him." Shapiro said.

The Daily Wire reported that the Wednesday event was one of the last for the general public. The Pope will reside in the mountain town of Castel Gandolfo during the hot months and resume his public meetings on August 17. Pope Leo has recently restored this tradition.

Pope Leo XIV, whose birth name is Robert Prevost, was elected as the 267th Bishop of Rome in May. Born in Chicago, Pope Leo became the first American Pope. On Saturday, Pope Leo XIV addressed thousands of supporters gathered in a baseball stadium in Chicago through a video message.

