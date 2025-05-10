What does Kanye say about censorship? Russell Brand claims rapper highlights how it "always benefits the powerful"

During a livestream on March 7, 2025, rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) shared a vision of performing his newly released song Heil Hitler at the Grammys while wearing a swastika t-shirt, claiming it would break all the "walls of censorship."

Following its release on May 8, 2025, the song, Heil Hitler was swiftly banned from all streaming platforms.

"Heil Hitler by Ye has been banned by all digital streaming platforms," Ye said in an X post.

Kanye West's X post, May 8, 2025 (Image via X/@Ye)

During the livestream, Kanye expressed that the growing censorship, along with woke culture, cancel culture, and the Me Too movement, create limitations for artists and prevent them from expressing their true thoughts.

"You can't be artist if you can't tell the truth. You're no longer artists anymore. You're now a commodity. You're a slave," he said.

The Runaway rapper emphasized the importance of speaking the truth without hesitation, claiming that these thoughts come from a higher power, and shared his experience with death threats and financial setbacks as a consequence.

Ye expressed that he often felt attacked for being honest and had been criticized many times by people who wanted to tone down his message. He further stated that combining the words "N***** Heil Hitler" in his lyrics was his way of breaking boundaries, calling it the "greatest song that has been made to date."

On the May 9 episode of his podcast Stay Free With Russell Brand, British actor and comedian Russell Brand reflected on Kanye's remarks, suggesting that Ye is challenging society's beliefs by attempting to break through the barriers of censorship.

He claimed that Ye's remarks highlight "censorship" as a tool of "oppression" that is used by the powerful to maintain control.

"So in a way, what he's [Kanye West] offering is a challenge to our assumptions and attempt to blow through censorship, a comment on the fact and the idea that censorship always benefits the powerful that it's always a tool of oppression."

What is Kanye's song Heil Hitler about?

Released on May 8, 2025, from his 2025 album WW3, the song features men draped in animal skins and masks chanting "Heil Hitler" along with the lyrics in a dark room.

Throughout the track, there are multiple repetitions of the chant "Heil Hitler" with Kanye rapping,

"So I became a N*zi, yeah, bitch, I’m the villain."

The song also explored Kanye's battle for custody of his children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

"With all this money and fame, I still can’t get my kids back/ With all this money and fame I still can’t see my children," Ye raps.

The lyrics further addressed his frustration with social media.

"They don't understand the things I say on Twitter."

The track's outro features an audio clip of Adolf Hitler's 1935 speech at the Krupp Factory in Germany.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the outro mentions the following words:

"[If] you think my work is right, whether you think I have been diligent, that I have worked, that I have dedicated myself to you over the years, that I have used my time decently in the service of my people. Cast your vote now. If "YES," then stand up for me, just as I stood up for you!"

Born on June 8, 1977, Kanye West is the father of four children, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He later married Bianca Censori in 2022.

