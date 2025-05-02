What is Karmelo Anthony accused of? Dr. Umar accuses the media of spreading lies about the case

Activist and psychologist Dr. Umar recently lambasted the media for allegedly spreading false narratives regarding Karmelo Anthony's case.

For the unversed, Anthony, aged 17, has been accused of fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf, also 17, on April 2. The altercation, which occurred during a meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas, began after Metcalf allegedly asked Anthony to leave the tent meant for students from his high school track team.

After Anthony refused, Metcalf allegedly tried forcefully removing him from the tent. Authorities claim Anthony then pulled a knife from his backpack and stabbed Metcalf in the chest. The teenager died from his injuries after being transported to a hospital.

During The Art of Dialogue interview on May 1, Dr. Umar claimed the media misled the public by portraying the altercation as a one-on-one fight between Metcalf and Anthony. However, the activist claimed that both Austin Metcalf and his brother, Hunter, were involved in the incident with Karmelo Anthony.

"The media is being dishonest about the situation. The media is claiming that this was a one-to-one fisticuff between Hunter and Karmelo. I'm gonna say between one of the brothers because I keep getting the names mixed up, I believe it was Hunter and I do wanna say rest in peace to him. My condolences to his father, his family. Nobody deserves to lose a child."

It is important to note that Dr. Umar mixed up the brothers' names during the interview. Austin Metcalf was the teenager who died during the altercation, not Hunter.

Dr. Umar claimed he was contacted by witnesses

During his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Dr. Umar claimed that both Hunter and Austin Metcalf were involved in the altercation with Karmelo Anthon. He alleged that the brothers "accosted" the teen in an attempt to force him to leave the tent. Furthermore, he claimed that one brother knocked the phone out of Anthony's hands while the other tried to grab his backpack, escalating the situation into violence.

Dr. Umar also compared the alleged physical advantages the Metcalf brothers had over Karmelo Anthony, implying that it was plausible for Anthony to act in self-defense if "two white boys in racist Texas" allegedly attacked him.

"Now I want to put this in perspective for you. Karmelo Anthony is 160 pounds...Hunter is a 225-pound football player. Hunter is nearly 60-70 pounds heavier than Karmelo by himself. But he was not by himself. Hunter was with his brother, Austin," he said.

Dr. Umar continued:

"Austin is around Hunter's size as well. If I am a 160-pound black boy, two white boys in racist Texas, both of whom are 60-70 pounds heavier than me, they come to accost me. Physically, knock my phone out my hand, try to grab my bag, try to throw me out. The media is making you think it's only one."

While reports about the situation have not mentioned Hunter Metcalf being involved in the altercation, Dr. Umar claimed otherwise. He alleged that eyewitnesses at the scene reached out to him and said it was a "two-on-one fight" rather than the "one-on-one" like the media seemed to portray.

"Guess what, I've been text-messaged by eyewitnesses, I have received text messages from eyewitnesses, and you know what they told me? They said both brothers tried to jump Karmelo. This was not a one-on-one fight, this was a two-on-one," Dr. Umar said.

Dr. Umar further alleged that Hunter Metcalf has not come forward to confess his supposed involvement in the altercation, as doing so would help Karmelo Anthony "establish his right to stand his ground" as per the "Stand Your Ground" laws in Texas.

This law allows citizens to stand their ground and defend themselves when someone attacks them. However, as of this article, it is unclear whether the law applies in this particular situation.

Updates about Karmelo Anthony's fundraiser

A fundraiser launched to help Karmelo Anthony with legal fees and other expenses had raised over $515,000 as of April 30. According to People Magazine, the fundraiser was established by his family to raise money for "a range of urgent and necessary needs" that also included their relocation due to "escalating threats to their safety and well-being."

“The funds raised will also support a range of urgent and necessary needs that have emerged as a result of this situation, including — but not limited to — the safe relocation of the Anthony family due to escalating threats to their safety and well-being, as well as basic living costs, transportation, counseling, and other security measures," the Anthony family wrote in the fundraiser description.

Expand Tweet

On April 14, Karmelo Anthony was released on a $250,000 bond, weeks after he was charged with "first-degree murder" for Austin Metcalf's death. As per an affidavit, the teenager allegedly asked police, "if what happened could be considered self-defense.” Additionally, when mentioned as the "alleged suspect," Anthony said, "I’m not alleged, I did it."

The case is still ongoing as of this article.

