What is Keke Palmer's My Confession about? Perez Hilton reports that singer claimed she and her ex Darius Jackson were on "good terms"

Singer and actress Keke Palmer released a new song, My Confession, on May 9, in which she talks about her breakup with Darius Jackson and the viral incident involving singer Usher.

Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton reacted to the song in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on May 13, questioning the intent behind the diss track.

"What's confusing, though, is why release this? Cuz last time I checked, Keke had said that she and her baby daddy were on good terms. Yes, after all the allegations, she accused him of DV, and he accused her of the same. Well, somehow they went from drama to being good to now drama again," Perez said in the video.

In the video titled Keke Palmer Drops A Diss Track – About Her Babydaddy! This Is Savage, Perez Hilton also read out lyrics from the song, which reference the moment Usher serenaded Palmer on stage — a viral incident that drew attention after her ex, Darius Jackson, publicly criticized her outfit at the 2023 Usher concert, sparking widespread backlash.

Keke shared a post on her Instagram on May 9, sharing her feelings about the song—

"This one is personal. “My Confession” is exactly what it sounds like—me giving voice to the feelings I buried. Sometimes the closure we need doesn’t come from a conversation—it comes from being honest with ourselves. That’s what this song is. My peace. My clarity. My way of letting go..... I’m not here to play perfect. I’m here to be honest. I’m just here to be Keke."

More details about Keke Palmer's My Confession

Keke Palmer has released her second single, My Confession, which is part of her upcoming album, Just Keke, set to be released on June 20. Keke co-wrote this song with Tayla Parx, whom she calls her best friend of 22 years, and Kameron Glasper.

Keke has shared her version of the breakup story with Darius. For the unversed, during Usher's Las Vegas residency, he serenaded Keke Palmer with his song There Goes My Baby, and they shared a brief dance. Palmer donned a sheer black dress over a bodysuit, which caught attention online.

Palmer's then-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, with whom she shares a son, called her out on social media for her outfit, saying,

"It's the outfit tho... you a mom."

The lyrics of the new song, which also interpolates a part of Usher’s 2009 song Confessions Part II, tell that Keke Palmer and Darius had a strained relationship even before the Usher concert controversy. The lyrics read:

"Summer '23, we was in Vegas, right/Broke up with me and you hopped up on a flight/Was tryna find my way back to "alright"/So I figured that I’d have myself a girl's night," she sings. "48-hours later online/Made me a villain for sympathy but you lied, mm/But the truth is, in Vegas, we was already over, boo/Because of you."

Later in the song, Keke also revealed that Darius' family "doesn't like" her. She also talked about the backlash that Darius faced for calling her out on social media.

According to a People report, Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson began dating in 2021, and in 2023, they welcomed a baby boy. In July 2023, Darius publicly criticized Keke for her outfit.

Later in November, Keke Palmer accused Jackson of physical abuse, and in response, Jackson also filed a restraining order against Palmer, accusing her of physical abuse.

