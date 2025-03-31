5 best Keke Palmer movies to watch right away

Keke Palmer, aka Lauren Keyana, has set her position as one of the most versatile actors in Tinseltown since her acting debut at age 11 in 2004. Palmer navigated her entertainment journey from acting to television hosting to singing, eventually building a portfolio that covers multiple genres and formats.

She first experienced a breakthrough with her role as Ture Jackson in True Jackson, VP by Nickelodeon. Keke Palmer displayed her acting skills as a high-end teenage fashion executive. This role laid the foundation for a profession characterized by continuous artistic growth and evolution.

Palmer's dynamic range in acting, which she has been adapting for ages, has enabled her to effortlessly transition between comedy, drama, animation, and music. Keke Palmer became the voice for Aisha in Winx Club and showcased her determination to bring the animated characters to life.

Some of Keke Palmer's intriguing performances can be seen in movies and TV shows like Akeelah and the Bee, Hustlers, Nope, and One of Them Days.

One of them days, Akeelah and the Bee and three other movies and TV shows by Keke Palmer to binge-watch right away.

1) One of Them Days

Dreux (portrayed by Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are best friends who share the same apartment. They try their best to live comfortably.

A sudden eviction notice comes knocking at their door, and both discover that Alyssa's boyfriend, unbeknownst to both girls, has been wasting their rent money.

Facing betrayal and a financial crisis, Dreux and Alyssa race against an impending rent deadline, desperately collecting funds through rising unconventional means.

They apply for jobs and loans while pursuing riskier options like attempting to retrieve valuable retro Air Jordan sneakers dangling from electric lines (resulting in an electric shock).

Nevertheless, the duo's dynamic results in comedic chaos, and Keke Palmer's acting does not fail to get the viewers chuckling in every scene.

2) Hustlers

This crime comedy is about a group of strippers who steal money by drugging rich clients like CEOs and stock traders who visit their club. In their journey, they also make other accomplices, including Diamond (portrayed by Cardi B), Elizabeth (Julia Stiles), and Mercedes (portrayed by Keke Palmer).

Mercedes, a lovestruck stripper, gets herself entangled in a drug-related scheme and goes on to rob Wall Street elites. Keke received a lot of acclaim for her performance as Mercedes.

3) Nope

A still from Nope (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

Keke Palmer showcased her commendable performance in Jordan Peele's film Nope in 2022. The premise of the film revolves around a peculiar alien invasion. This science-fiction and horror film turned into a box office hit in no time.

In the movie, Palmer, as Emerald Haywood, brings energy and enthusiasm that perfectly creates the equilibrium with her dynamic with Daniel Kaluuya's coy, stoic performance as her brother OJ. The character of Emerald is very well written.

At first, she just wishes to snap a photo of the alien to sell for extra funds, but the transition soon comes from being a money-hungry entrepreneur into an action hero.

Her performance is engaging and keeps the viewers hooked to the screen, and some critics also claimed that this is one of Palmer's best character arcs in any film so far.

4) Akeelah and the Bee

A still from Aleekah and the Bee (Image via YouTube/Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers)

At 11 years old, Keke Palmer had her big breakthrough with the wholesome movie Akeelah and the Bee. The actress played Akeelah, an intelligent young girl who registers herself in the national spelling competition. Her confidants in this are her tough-love coach and strict but endearing mother.

Palmer plays a shy, uncertain, and full-of-doubt kid. Her acting in this movie is raw and honest, showing early signs of the commendable talent that would later make her shine in forthcoming films, television, and social media in the future.

The 2006 movie set a benchmark for other star kids who wished to enter the entertainment industry. This heartwarming film can be best enjoyed with family members.

5) Joyful Noise

In the movie Joyful Noise, released in 2012, Keke Palmer played the role of Olivia Hill. She plays a teenager caught up in a love story that's not the film's main focus, but she puts her heart and soul into every dancing and singing sequence.

One of the most refreshing parts of the movie is seeing Olivia dancing at a local nightclub while imitating the boy she has a crush on.

The scene displays the hidden potential of Keke Palmer's raw talent and energy. Various fans of Palmer considered her performance the main highlight of the movie.

From her groundbreaking role in True Jackson, VP, to her standalone performances in critically acclaimed movies like Nope, Keke Palmer has showcased an unbelievable range across different genres.

