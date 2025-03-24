What did Yung Miami say about Lizzo's weight? Rapper confronts her on livestream about her comments on the Club Shay Shay podcast

American rapper and singer Lizzo confronted Yung Miami on Livestream about her comments on the Club Shay Shay podcast. On the Wednesday, March 19 podcast episode, Yung Miami passed a comment on Lizzo's recent weight loss during her conversation with host Shannon Sharpe.

On Saturday, March 22, Lizzo called Miami during her Twitch livestream and had an on-air confrontation with the CFWM rapper.

"What is the ‘eww?’ I have to know... Actually, I thought you were saying I got too little," iLizzo asked.

Miami promptly denied any intention to insult Lizzo, clarifying her perspective.

"No, no, no. So what I’m saying is, like, people always have something to say… It’s ‘da*ned if you do, da*ned if you don’t’—that’s kinda what I was tryna say," Miami explained.

During her appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast on March 19, Yung Miami had a candid conversation with host Shannon Sharpe. The discussion touched on societal pressures surrounding body image and cosmetic surgery. Sharpe asked Miami if she believed society pushes women toward cosmetic procedures.

In response, Miami used Lizzo’s weight loss as an example to illustrate the double standards women face.

“If you natural, they hate you. If you got a BBL, they hate you…I'ma just use Lizzo, for example. Everybody was like, 'Oh my God, she's so fat.' She looks so good now. Now it's like, 'Oh my God, ew. Oh my God, she needs to stop.' Like, pick a side. What do you want?”, Miami said.

During Lizzo’s Twitch livestream, Yung Miami clarified that her comments were meant to highlight the unfair scrutiny Lizzo faced before and after her weight loss.

She pointed out how Lizzo often received contradictory criticism and no matter what she did to her body, she couldn’t “make [everybody] happy”

“Everybody [says] you look good, but then you have the little 5% that’s just like, ‘She looked better when she was fat”, Miami added.

Yung Miami shares how rapper 50 Cent advised her for her cameo in BMF during Club Shay Shay podcast

2022 ONE MusicFest - Source: Getty

During the March 19 episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, Yung Miami told host Shannon Sharpe, how 50 Cent advised her regarding her acting role in BMF (Black Mafia Family).

In one particular scene during her cameo, Miami's character, Deanna, had a heartbreaking confrontation with Big Meech (Demetrius Flenory Jr.).To bring authenticity to that scene, Yung Miami drew from personal experiences, recalling the loss of her son's father, Jai Malik Wiggins Jr., who was fatally shot in 2020.

"I try to like tap into reality, like I said, like losing my child's father. My tears were real, but the emotion just [wasn't there]," Yung Miami said.

Despite her efforts, Miami felt insecure about her performance, revealing that she needed 15 takes. Initially, she wanted her scenes removed from the episode until 50 Cent stepped in.

"I said, 'Fifty, I don't like this, it was horrible. Like, please don't put me out there like that. I don't wanna face no more backlash'", she recalled.

50 Cent reassured her that the experience was a stepping stone in her career. He also helped her understand how she had to "start from somewhere" if she wanted to receive more opportunities in the future.

"You gotta start from somewhere, this putting you in a game. People always have something to say. Get out your head, stop worrying about what the people gonna say....This is gonna open doors for you", 50 Cent had advised her.

Yung Miami is currently on her Resha Reloaded: Official Game Night tour, which began on March 9, 2025, in Houston. Her latest song came out on February 14, 2025, and is a collaboration with DaBaby titled I'm A H**Too.

