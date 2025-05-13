"When I went to sign, they did not want me" — Flavor Flav credits Chuck D for forcing him down "Def Jam's throat"

American rapper and TV personality Flavor Flav appeared on the May 12, 2025, episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast, where he revealed how Chuck D helped him become a part of Public Enemy. The American hip-hop group was under the record label Def Jam, and during his conversation, Flav revealed that the record label initially only scouted Chuck and wanted him to sign a contract with them.

Although initially hesitant, Chuck agreed to their proposal and took Flav with him to sign the contracts together.

"When I went to sign, they did not want me… They was like, yo, we just want [Chuck D]. We don't, we don't want [Flavor Flav]," the rapper said.

During the interview with the podcast, the rapper further explained the main reason why Def Jam didn't initially want to sign with him. Flav revealed how, at the time, hip hop favored deep, resonant vocal tones—what he described as a "bassy" texture—similar to Chuck D's voice. In contrast, Flav's voice was "high", "annoying", and "real peaky" and therefore less appealing to the label.

However, Flavor Flav revealed how Chuck D took a stand for him and convinced Def Jam that the contract would be off the table if Flav was not included in it.

"So Chuck was like, hey, listen, check this out. If he's not part of this, this ain't going to work. So Chuck forced me down Def Jam's throat," Flav remarked.

He further noted how, ever since Chuck D forced him "down Def Jam's throat," Flavor Flav's musical journey took off. He then became part of Public Enemy, and they became a well-recognized name in the hip-hop scene.

"We became large. We became big. And also, your boy Flavor Flav ended up becoming the most sampled voice in the history of music," he remarked.

Chuck D praises Flavor Flav's single Every Where Man, warns fellow Public Enemy bandmate not to sleep on his "musical side"

In an interview published by Spin on January 16, 2024, Chuck D, co-founder of the iconic hip-hop group Public Enemy, commended his longtime friend and former bandmate Flavor Flav for his solo single Every Where Man. During the interview, rapper Chuck D reflected on the potential that he had always seen in Flav.

"What I've always wanted to see from Flavor is him getting the most out of himself as Public Enemy and as a recording artist," Chuck remarked.

In the interview, Chuck revealed that he had long hoped Flav would venture out musically on his own. While Flav was an essential part of Public Enemy's legacy, including its landmark albums like the 1988 It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back and the 1990 Fear of a Black Planet, Chuck noted that Flav's solo music remained largely underdeveloped for decades.

"I used to always joke with him, 'Dude, you did more recordings at WBAU than you did in your professional career.' The biggest dream I always had for Flavor was for him to have a solo career, which would actually free me up. It only took, what, 40 years?" Chuck added.

Chuck further emphasized how well he knew Flav and "his musical side more than anybody in the world." He also warned Flav not to "sleep" on it.

He also added how, after Flav's public battles with addiction and eventual sobriety in 2020, Chuck began writing new material for him. Encouraged by Flav's renewed focus, he collaborated with producer Sam Hollander and manager Rhiannon Ellis to bring Flav's single Every Where Man to life.

Chuck also revealed how when he "wrote the songs," he had hoped his former bandmate "would challenge himself," and Flav didn't let him down and "went way beyond that." According to him singer, Flav "killed those songs" and "knocked" the songs out, and Chuck was "blown away by his work ethic."

At present, Chuck D is preparing for his upcoming solo album, Radio Armageddon, which is set to be released on May 18, 2025. Rapper Flavor Flav's latest release was his 2024 solo single, featuring Chuck, titled Every Where Man, a song that has been translated into 27 different languages.

