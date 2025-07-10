When is Nara Smith’s birthday? Influencer speaks about being “blissfully unaware” of her flaws while starting her modeling career at 14

TikToker and model Nara Smith has recently appeared on Jay Shetty's podcast and talked about many unknown aspects of her life. Nara Smith, whose birth name is Nara Aziza Pellman, was born on September 27, 2001, in South Africa. She later moved to Germany when she was three months old, as her father is German.

Nara Smith is known for her cooking videos, wherein she cooks for her three children. She started her career in modeling when she was just 14. Nara discussed her modeling career on the July 9 podcast episode of the On Purpose Podcast with host Jay Shetty. The host asked Nara about how she got the confidence to post pictures on Instagram at a very young age.

"I think at that age, at least for me, I had no sense of embarrassment or humility in a way. I was like, "Yeah, I look great. I'm tall. I'm whatever." Like, at that age, I wasn't really insecure about anything... I was blissfully kind of unaware of all my flaws, I guess at that age, which kind of helped me to get to that point," Nara replied.

The TikTok creator spoke about how she landed in a modeling career. She said she was just following a hashtag trend followed by IMG models back then, and one day she received a call from the President of the agency to sign her.

"Then there was this hashtag #weloveyourgenes that IMG models were doing. So I just kept hashtagging my pictures. Nothing really happened. I was just a girl trying to make it somehow. And then, actually, one day the president reached out to me and she wanted digitals and whatever.... A week later, I was in Paris signing with them at 14," Nara Smith said.

What more did Nara Smith talk about on Jay Shetty's podcast?

Nara Smith revealed in the podcast that she started posting pictures on Instagram randomly when the app first launched, as it was her first social media platform. She stated that she hadn’t used any pre-Instagram apps. Nara admitted that she lied about her age while signing up, entering 14 when she was actually 13 at the time.

"So right when it [Instagram] came out, I was 14. Well, 13. I lied about my age. Um, oh, because you had to be 14," Nara said.

Smith, the mom of three, shared on the podcast that she understands the downsides of social media and hence would "never" give smartphones to her children.

"Lucky [Nara's husband] and I have always said we're never getting them smartphones. We're going to get them a phone that they can call us with and text us with, but also being in the digital space and knowing what the internet is like and knowing what the modeling industry is like, I would never ever want to subject my kids to that."

One of the key issues Nara addressed on the podcast was her mistaken “tradwife” image, which many associate with her simply because she cooks for her husband and children. She said that she is a full-time working mom, but people on social media are not ready to accept that.

"People love projecting things onto me and kind of how I live my life, just because I cook for my husband...They project onto it that I'm in the kitchen and trapped... It doesn't matter how much I voice those things and try to make people understand... They use me as this poster child of this, like a very traditional wife. And I'm not," Nara Smith said.

In a June 8 Instagram post, Nara Smith unveiled that she and Lucky are expecting their fourth child. Nara posted a GRWM video following the reveal and addressed many questions related to her latest pregnancy in that video.

