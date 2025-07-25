“Where did the money go?”— Brett Cooper questions why victims of the LA Wildfire haven’t received money raised in the FireAid concert

  • home icon
By Vaishnavi Sah
Published Jul 25, 2025 17:29 GMT
Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area - Source: Getty
Powerful Winds Fuel Multiple Fires Across Los Angeles Area (Image via Getty)

American conservative political commentator Brett Cooper recently shared insights on reports that the victims of the LA Wildfire have yet to receive the money raised at the FireAid concert.

For context, between January 7 and 31, 2025, a series of wildfires destroyed large areas of Southern California, causing billions in property damage, displacing residents, and destroying critical infrastructure.

In response, a star-studded FireAid concert was held the same month to raise funds for wildfire victims. The event, featuring renowned artists such as Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell, and others, took place at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum, per the Los Angeles Times.

However, on the July 24 episode of The Brett Cooper Show, host Brett Cooper claimed that not even a "single cent" of the $100 million raised by the FireAid benefit concert had been received by wildfire victims.

"Victims of the LA fires have received none of the money that LA Wildfire Relief raised for them. Literally not a single cent," Cooper stated.
Cooper pointed out that it was promised that 100% of the donations from the FireAid benefit concert would go to the victims and questioned where the funds had gone six months after the fundraising concert.

"And what was said on the website, what was said at the time, was that 100% of these donations of what was made during this huge concert of the Hollywood Bowl would be going to the victims of the LA fires. However, now we are, you know, 6 months out from the LA fires. And where did the money go?" Brett stated.
Journalist Sue Pascoe reports that the FireAid concert funds were directed to nonprofits

Furthermore, in her commentary video, Brett Cooper referenced an interview with Sue Pascoe, the editor of Circling the News, which aired on FOX 11 Los Angeles on July 17. Pascoe, who lost her home in the Palisades fire, revealed that a reader had sent her a note claiming they had "never seen" any FireAid money.

"There's 12,000 people basically… homes gone. Those people probably wanna know where the money is," Pascoe said.

Pascoe explained that she reached out to the Annenberg Foundation, which oversees the wildfire funds. After two weeks, they responded and directed her to Chris Wallace, the Los Angeles Clippers' communications chief, who informed her that the funds were being allocated to nonprofits, which would handle the distribution of the money.

Sue claimed to have investigated the distribution of funds and found that $50 million was initially allocated to about 120 nonprofits. She said that one of these nonprofits claimed to assist mobile home parks. However, when she contacted the two existing mobile home parks in the Palisades area, they stated that they had not received any funds.

She further urged people to visit the listed nonprofits for a "good laugh," claiming that one of them focuses on cleaning preschool bathrooms.

"Well, after the fire. Who knows? Maybe there is a preschool bathroom that needs cleaning," Sue sarcastically remarked.

In response, Brett Cooper pointed out the absurdity of a nonprofit focusing on cleaning preschool bathrooms in the Pacific Palisades, particularly given that the area was destroyed by wildfires.

"When all of the students have had to move to schools in completely different parts of Los Angeles. Oh yeah. What we really need to be giving money to is organizations that are cleaning preschool bathrooms," Cooper stated.
Brett Cooper's full commentary is available on her official YouTube channel.

