$130 billion worth Clippers owner Steve Ballmer makes major announcement to aid victims of LA wildfire

On Jan. 30, the Steve Ballmer-owned Intuit Dome, the home of the LA Clippers, will host half of the FireAid Benefit Concert. With a star-studded lineup that includes a wide range of performers from P!NK to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the benefit concert will raise money for the greater LA area impacted by the wildfires that have wreaked havoc in the region.

While Ballmer's LA Clippers are listed as an operating sponsor for the event, given that it will take place at the Intuit Dome, the former Microsoft CEO has now committed to matching whatever money the show raises, per TMZ.

This, of course, isn't the first time Steve Ballmer's philanthropic endeavors have landed him in the headlines. Earlier this month, the 68-year-old and his wife pledged to donate $15 million to help those impacted by the wildfires.

With a net worth of $130.1 billion per Forbes, Ballmer has again shown his charitable side as the LA area works to rebuild from one of the greatest natural disasters in US history.

In a statement relayed by TMZ, Steve Ballmer's Ballmer Group said, quote:

"We love L.A. and are committed to supporting the communities affected by the devastating wildfires. In coordination with our local partners, Ballmer Group will contribute to addressing immediate food and shelter needs in the community and supporting our first responders."

Looking at the details of LA's FireAid Benefit Concert set to be hosted at Steve Ballmer's Intuit Dome

LA's FireAid Benefit Concert will be a two-location affair, with Steve Ballmer's Intuit Dome hosting one-half of the show. On the flip side, the KIA Forum - also owned by Ballmer - will host the other half of the LA FireAid Benefit Concert.

Both events will happen on the same night. However, each show will have a different set of performers. The Intuit Dome will play host to the second show of the night with the following lineup:

Lil Baby

No Doubt

P!NK

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Rod Stewart

Stephen Stills

Stevie Nicks

Sting

Trae McRae

Ticket prices for the event will start at $99, with 100 percent of the ticket purchases going directly to the LA fire relief efforts. Additionally, there are no hidden service fees because the concerts are charity events.

The event will also be streamed on various platforms, from traditional over-the-top services like Prime Video and Hulu to social media sites like Facebook and Instagram, so viewers worldwide can tune in.

