Who is a bruja? Fan shares harrowing tale of his father’s demonic possession and exorcism on Believing the Bizarre

This week, Tyler and Charlie host Believing the Bizarre's paranormal and conspiracy podcast recounting three chilling fan submissions. Both podcasters listen to these stories to determine whether they are "believable or not."

The third and final story included in Believing the Bizarre's "The Deceitful Curandera" episode is a submission from a Texan fan named Hunter. The tale recounts his father's journey dealing with a bruja and a supposed demonic possession.

Bruja is a Spanish word that seemingly translates to "witch" in English. According to the story, Hunter's grandmother seemingly invited a Curandera to help cure her teenage son's addiction problems. Curanderas are female folk healers who use psychoactive plants, magic, herbs, and spiritualism to treat illnesses.

Hunter's story suggests that this Curandera was a witch, who supposedly cursed his father, Frank, with demonic possession. The story goes on to suggest that it was a priest who convinced Frank to have an exorcism conducted to "cleanse his spirit".

The harrowing tale claims that Frank was possessed by a "dragon-like serpent," ending with him making a full recovery. Tyler and Charlie's reaction to the story finds them agreeing on Hunter's story being a "grounded possession" but not completely believable.

"I'm going to go "viable" on this. It's a very grounded possession. I'm going to remember this story a year from now, it's going to live outside of this episode for me. It was crazy. I love that it was such a grounded possession," Tyler stated.

What are the other stories discussed on Believing the Bizarre's "The Deceitful Curandera" episode?

The first story Tyler and Charlie dive into was seemingly sent in by a fan named Ashley revisits a college experience where she had an alleged interaction with a shadow figure.

The incident seemingly took place in her college house basement, in Michigan, where she slept. Ashley claims she saw a shadow figure standing motionless before disappearing into a wall.

"The person walked down the stairs and took an immediate right, facing the wall. Because the room was dark I couldn't really see who the person was or why they were facing the wall," Ashley was quoted on Believing the Bizarre.

The hosts find the story believable, citing that shadow figures are something they believe in. They claim that "nothing screams outrageous" about Ashley's tale.

The second story, submitted by a fan named Will, finds him recounting multiple encounters with a "yellow-eyed entity". The individual claims to have had terrifying face-offs with a mysterious force that trapped him inside a closet, while staying at rental cabins in Helen, Georgia.

According to Will, his first encounter with a paranormal entity seemingly occurred when he was 12 years old. The story suggests that while playing hide and seek with his step-siblings, hiding in his family's Chevy Suburban, the young boy found a pair of yellow eyes looking at him from outside.

Believing the Bizarre recounts that during a trip to the cabin, Will was playing "horror games" with his siblings. The fan recounts being trapped inside a closet, while playing a game, claiming that a mysterious force had seemingly held the doors from being opened.

"Every time we visited the community after that, I felt completely sick for the entire stay. We haven't stayed in a few years, but I still remember and we still talk about the shared experiences to this day," Will was quoted on Believing the Bizarre.

Believing the Bizarre's latest episode is part of their weekly exploration of fan encounters with paranormal entities.

The Conspiracy podcast, hosted by Tyler and Charlie, uploads new episodes every Tuesday, covering a range of topics which includes aliens, UFOs, hauntings, creatures, and more.

