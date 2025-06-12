Who is Jon Dindas? Alex Cooper's Unwell Tour production manager was ready to quit after feeling "burnt out" before podcaster's first show

On June 8, 2025, a two-part documentary about Alex Cooper, the host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Directed by Ry Russo-Young, the documentary explores Alex's early life as a bullied teenager to becoming a prominent figure in the media.

Part 1 of the docu-series was released on the streaming platform Hulu on June 10, 2025. It showcased the ups and downs Alex and her team faced while preparing for the 2023 Unwell Tour. The day before the live show in Boston, Alex Cooper's production manager, Jon Dindas, was about to walk out of the event due to "burnout," as alleged in the documentary Call Her Alex.

Dindas, who has worked as a production manager, producer, venue designer, and festival director, holds over 20 years of experience in the event industry. He is also the CEO and founder of G4D Production, an event production company, which he founded in 2015, according to G4D Production's official website.

Tension built in the set as Cooper arrived for the sound check 24 hours before the official tour. Alex said in Call Her Alex:

"Just came down for the first sound check of our tour, and the guy who is running out the entire operation is apparently leaving. I just heard it, everyone was just around me whispering, and I'm like 'just f****g tell me, what the f**k is going on?" and everyone's like 'no, focus on your stage' and I'm like 'just f****g tell me and they are like 'he's [Jon Dindas] leaving.'"

Alex also confirmed the situation with her husband, Matt Kaplan.

"He just, I guess, got burnt out. So I wasn't made aware of his level of burnt-outness until now," Matt said in Call Her Alex.

She further confronted Jon about the situation, stating:

"No one knows anything, how to f**king do any of this but you."

In response, Jon said:

"It's just been a lot. I'm feeling very unhappy right now."

The 30-year-old podcaster later encouraged her team with words of support and requested to get "everyone back together." In the end, Jon didn't leave, and the show sold out across the U.S.

"I hated myself" — Alex Cooper reflects on her struggles growing up

Elsewhere in part 1 of Call Her Alex, the 30-year-old podcaster opened up about how she effortlessly made friends with girls. However, she was always allegedly "scared" of boys because of the way they treated her. Alex claimed that she used to get body-shamed by kids in her class and was often teased for being a natural redhead.

"I hated myself. All I wanted them to do was like me, so that I could feel what my friends were feeling at sleepovers of like being giddy and on AIM messenger, like messaging boys. I wanna be a part of feeling wanted and desired," Alex Cooper alleged in Call Her Alex.

At the beginning of the docu-series, Alex, the youngest of three siblings, shared that she was introduced to cameras by her father, Bryan, a former sports TV producer who worked for the Philadelphia Flyers.

"My dad did not have a normal nine-to-five job," Alex said.

She further shared that she considered her father's work as the "incredible, magical job," and she was "enamored" with that world. Videos of Alex growing up, performing skits with her close friends Lauren and Kristen, and recording herself are shown throughout the docu-series.

Stream all episodes of Call Her Alex on Hulu or Disney+.

