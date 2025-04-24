Who is Laura Lee Prather? Kjersti Flaa says "it looks pretty bad" for Blake Lively amid reports of new lawyer joining her legal team

Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa discussed a significant new development in the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni legal dispute during the April 23, 2025, episode of her Flaawsome Talk with Kjersti Flaa podcast. In the episode, Flaa revealed that a new attorney had joined Blake Lively's legal team.

Ad

"I also saw yesterday that Blake Lively has added an attorney to her team, which to me says that she is starting to freak out a little bit," Flaa said.

According to The Hindu (February 4, 2025), Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson are Lively's primary attorneys in the ongoing lawsuit. Additional attorneys are Catherine Rose Noble, Stephanie Roeser of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, and Kristin Bender of Willkie Farr & Gallagher. However, Flaa disclosed in her podcast that Lively had added attorney Laura Lee Prather to her team.

Ad

Trending

"She's from Haynes Boone. I don't know much about her… she's recognized nationally and internationally as a fearless freedom of expression advocate," Flaa said.

Ad

As per Haynes Boone's official website, Laura Lee Prather is a Partner and Chair of the firm's Media Law Practice Group. She received The American Lawyer's inaugural Tony Mauro Media Lawyer Award for her First Amendment advocacy. Her background includes roles in legal television programming, academic teaching, and legislative consulting with the Uniform Law Commission on the Model Anti-SLAPP Act.

Laura Prather has been added to Blake Lively's team of lawyers who are handling her New York lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. However, as per courtlistener.com, Prather already represents Lively in her Texas lawsuit filed by Jed Wallace.

Ad

Additionally, this news about Blake Lively adding Prather to her New York lawsuit team has only been covered by social media influencers and not officially reported by any media outlet.

As per Daily Mail (April 18, 2025), Blake Lively had filed a "shadow lawsuit" through her company Vanzan, months before her legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni became public.

The lawsuit was filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court on September 27, 2024, and after issuing the subpoena to Baldoni's former publicist, Stephanie Jones, the lawsuit was withdrawn without any further action on December 19, 2024

Ad

Referring to this lawsuit, Flaa stated that Blake Lively faced "much backlash" and has "been criticized everywhere" for that.

"So yeah, let's see what she can do for Blake Lively because right now, it looks pretty bad for her," Flaa said.

Kjersti Flaa discusses news about two new celebrities getting subpoenaed in the ongoing Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni lawsuit.

Blake Lively at the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

During the aforementioned podcast video, entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa weighed in on recent developments in the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni lawsuit, revealing that Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman are expected to be subpoenaed this week.

Ad

Referring to the Daily Mail report dated April 22, 2025, Flaa stated:

"I saw in the Daily Mail this morning that Hugh Jackman and Taylor Swift will get a subpoena probably most likely this week. So, they will have to be deposed by Bryan Freedman and tell their side of the story."

Flaa further added that although Lively tried to, she "wasn't able to get her friend out of this subpoena."

Ad

"And I can't wait to see what happens.This is really interesting," Flaa added.

Per the aforementioned Daily Mail report, screenshots of alleged texts from Lively to Baldoni, submitted in Baldoni's countersuit in January 2025, referred to Swift and Ryan Reynolds as her "dragons." One alleged message read:

"If you ever get around to watching Game Of Thrones, you'll appreciate I'm Khaleesi, and, like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really, we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."

Ad

While Jackman isn't named in any legal documents, he's allegedly believed to have insight into Reynolds' potential involvement. Both actors starred in Deadpool and Wolverine, filmed in 2023 during the same period as It Ends with Us.

The film's character, Nicepool, a man-bun wearing activist, was alleged to be a parody of Baldoni.

As per the report, a source told Daily Mail that Hugh Jackman already knew about the inspiration behind the character "Nicepool" and purportedly supported the parody.

Ad

"It's unlikely Hugh wasn't aware of this... Not only this, but Hugh helped promote It Ends with Us in the same way that Taylor did when they did their group shot for the cross-promo with Deadpool. The timing of the premieres is also no coincidence," the source said.

The Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni legal battle is in the pretrial stage and scheduled for trial on March 9, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More