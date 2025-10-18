  • home icon
"Whoa! Incredible!": Perez Hilton gushes after Taylor Swift donates $100k to toddler fighting cancer who called songstress her "friend"

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Oct 18, 2025 13:33 GMT
Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)
Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton reacted to Taylor Swift making a huge donation to a toddler suffering from a rare form of brain cancer. In his October 17 blog, Hilton shared that Swift made a $100,000 donation to the parents of a toddler named Lilah Smoot on Friday. They have been raising funds for their daughter since March this year.

Lilah's mother shared a screenshot of the donation made by the Grammy-winning singer on the GoFundMe app. Under her donation, Swift wrote:

“Sending the biggest hug to my friend, Lilah! Love, Taylor”

In his blog, Perez Hilton said, "Taylor Swift is so generous to her Swifties!" Gushing over her contribution, the podcaster added:

"Whoa! Incredible!"
Perez Hilton shared that Lilah was diagnosed with "Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor," a rare cancer, with only 58 cases reported last year. Citing the campaign page, the blogger reported that Lilah started experiencing seizures due to her illness when she was just 18 months old.

He added that $150,000 was needed to cover the toddler's medical expenses. Taylor Swift alone donated two-thirds of the sum. Perez Hilton mentioned that a source told The U.S. Sun that Swift randomly came across Lilah's story during her "usual scroll" on the GoFundMe app.

“Taylor has always been keen to give back and help others but even by her standard this is staggering. She often finds herself on GoFundMe reading about the plight of others and Lilah’s story really touched her. Hopefully, her donation can help bring an end to her years of pain," the source told the outlet.
The celebrity influencer concluded his blog by calling Swift's gesture "precious."

Toddler calls Taylor Swift her "friend" while thanking her for generous donation

On October 17, the toddler's mother, Katelynn, shared a post on the Instagram page dedicated to fundraising for Lilah. In the post, Katelynn was seen spending an emotional moment with her daughter. In the video, Lilah could be heard saying:

"Thank you, Taylor Swift... Taylor Swift is my friend."

The mother of the cancer-battling child also expressed her heartfelt gratitude in the caption of the post.

"Is this real life? Thank you so so much @taylorswift. I am in shock. This means so much to us. I can’t express in words how incredibly grateful we are. Tyler and I can just focus on our baby girl and being together as a family. I can’t stop crying. You have given us such a beautiful gift. Thank you," the caption read.
On October 8, Lilah’s mother shared an Instagram post in which Lilah was seen watching a music video of one of Swift’s songs and saying, "That's my friend." The post also featured multiple clips showing Lilah growing up listening to the Lover artist's songs. Katelynn noted that she would play Swift's songs to calm her daughter.

Screenshots from the video shared by Lilah&#039;s mother (Image via Instagram/@standwithlilah)
The toddler's mother mentioned that when she was pregnant with Lilah, she felt her first kick during the opening night of Swift's Eras tour. In the caption of the post, she wrote:

"I listened to Taylor my whole pregnancy and then birthed a mini Swiftie. Lilah loves Taylor’s music and during her cancer treatment she always found joy in it. I hope Lilah gets through this diagnosis and gets to one day go to a Taylor Swift concert in person. I know she would love it."
Swift's donation made headlines and prompted many others to contribute to the cause. At the time of writing, the GoFundMe campaign page showed that donations had exceeded $200,000.

About the author
Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

