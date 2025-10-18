"Wow. A lot to take in": Perez Hilton reacts after Liam Payne's sister seemingly takes shot at girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton reacted to an Instagram post by Liam Payne’s sister that seemingly took a jab at Kate Cassidy. Social media influencer Cassidy was in a relationship with the former One Direction member at the time of his death last year. Since then, Kate Cassidy has shared many posts on her social media featuring the late singer.October 16, Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the Liam Payne's death. On the day, Payne's sister, Ruth Gibbins, penned a long post on Instagram remembering her younger brother. Perez Hilton discussed Gibbins' post on his October 17 blog.While discussing the memorial post, the blogger wondered if Liam Payne's sister took a &quot;shot at his girlfriend.&quot; He shared an excerpt from Payne's sister's post that read:&quot;Everyone only seems interested in the public side of this, some sadly seem more interested in the fame they can gain off this, but on the human side people need to remember when they speak, there is a son without his Dad, parents without their child and I am lost without my brother.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to this part of Liam Payne's sister's Instagram post, Hilton wrote,&quot;Wow. A lot to take in.&quot;Elsewhere in her memorial post, Ruth Gibbins expressed her grief and recounted moments she lived with her brother.“One year, 12 months, 52 weeks, 365 days … whichever way I say it, it still means the most heartbreaking truth that you’re not here anymore. When you used to go away on tour, and I’d cry that you’d be gone for a while, I always knew you’d come back. But now, I can’t get you home,&quot; Payne's sister wrote.Payne's sister described her brother's loss as an &quot;eternal homesick feeling.&quot; She added that she would miss the singer at &quot;every single occasion&quot; in her life. In her post, Gibbins also talked about Liam Payne's son, whom he shared with his ex-partner Cheryl Cole.&quot;We will ensure Bear knows everything about the amazing daddy he has, not just your achievements and success over the years, but all the things that made you you,&quot; Gibbins posted.Perez Hilton attempted to link Liam Payne’s sister’s post to Kate Cassidy’s AI-generated picturesPerez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKDid Liam Payne's Sister Ruth Just Shade His Girlfriend Kate Cassidy?? She Said... 🔗Last month Kate Cassidy posted a series of AI-generated pictures in which she was seen with Liam Payne. In one of his recent blogs, Perez Hilton discussed a Daily Mail exclusive in which a source claimed that Liam Payne's parents were reportedly upset with Kate Cassidy for posting those photos.In his October 17 blog, Hilton shared those &quot;Google Gemini creations&quot; posted by Cassidy on her Instagram story. He added that &quot;it'd be strange enough&quot; for Kate Cassidy to share those AI-generated pictures even if the former 1D member were alive.The blogger attempted to draw a connection between Liam Payne's sister's post and the pictures posted by Cassidy. Emphasizing &quot;but on the human side&quot; from Gibbins' post, Hilton wrote:&quot;Damn! “On the human side” — as opposed to the AI side? Or opposed to the inhuman side? Because when she says “some sadly seem more interested in the fame they can gain off” Liam’s death, we feel like we know who she’s talking about. This isn’t the first time Kate has been called out for allegedly using Liam’s legacy for fame.&quot;Kate Cassidy also shared an Instagram post to remember her late boyfriend. She posted a picture with Payne while writing, &quot;I will forever hate goodbyes. I miss you, Liam.&quot;