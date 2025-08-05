Why was Donald Zieben-Hood arrested? Model’s estranged husband was stabbed to death in toilet, Perez Hilton reacts 

  • home icon
By Diana George
Modified Aug 05, 2025 11:12 GMT
Jacob and Donald Zieben-Hood (Image via Instagram/@jzieben)
40-year-old model Donald Zieben-Hood has been arrested following the alleged stabbing death of his 34-year-old husband, Jacob Zieben-Hood. Jacob was found dead in their Harlem apartment on August 1, 2025. Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton reported on the incident, calling the situation "so awful."

Donald Zieben-Hood was charged with first-degree burglary for breaking into the home despite an order of protection, weapon possession, and aggravated criminal contempt. A judge denied him bail, citing his “escalating pattern of violence” and repeated violations of court orders.

Donald Zieben-Hood told 911 dispatchers that he found Jacob dead on the bathroom toilet shortly after midnight on Friday. However, during the 911 call, he asked the operator,

“I had an order of protection placed against me. I’m getting arrested, right?"
Jacob had an active order of protection against Donald dating back to late 2024, prosecutors revealed. Despite this, the couple’s relationship allegedly continued, with multiple domestic violence incidents reported.

Perez Hilton took to his blog to react to the developments, writing,

"Holy s**t...Creepy as hell."
Perez Hilton expresses his shock at Donald Zieben-Hood's arrest and shares his condolences with the victim's family

Perez Hilton wrote in his blog that court records show a pattern of escalating violence. In February 2025, Donald Zieben-Hood was arrested for allegedly choking Jacob until he nearly lost consciousness and later punching him in the face.

He was then released on bail, only to be arrested again in June for threatening Jacob with a knife and telling him, “I will attack you.” The neighbors recalled frequent and volatile arguments between the couple. According to the New York Daily News (August 3), a neighbour, Craig Wesley, said

“They’ve been arguing for months, and I’ve been complaining. I know couples fight, but this was abnormal. They were very loud. Slamming doors all the time. I knew something tragic would happen. It’s unfortunate.”
Another neighbor remembered picking up on conversations about divorce lawyers in the days leading up to Jacob's death.

Hilton also stated in his blog that Jacob called his father hours before he died and told him that Donald "was coming after him" and wouldn't allow Jacob to leave their apartment. His father allegedly heard Donald screaming derogatory names in the background. Jacob also texted his father a picture of his injured leg.

Perez Hilton expressed his shock, writing,

"Just horrifying...So, so awful."

Police discovered Jacob slumped on the ground with blood all over him and deep stab wounds to his leg, as well as lacerations to his head. One of the stab wounds was said to have cut an artery and caused a bleed that led to his death. Donald Zieben-Hood, who had cuts on his arms needing stitches, said Jacob had attacked him and that he woke up to find him dead.

Hilton also conveyed his condolences to Jacob's family on his blog.

"Such a scary situation," he wrote. "We hope Jacob’s loved ones can get answers and closure soon. May he rest in peace."

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to confirm whether Jacob’s death was a homicide before pursuing murder charges. Meanwhile, Donald Zieben-Hood remains in custody, with his next court date set for late August.

