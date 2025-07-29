"Yes, times a million" — Bubba the Love Sponge admits deep regret over letting wife sleep with Hulk Hogan in shocking confession

Bubba the Lobe Sponge recently opened up about his regret over letting his wife, Heather Cole, sleep with Hulk Hogan. Notably, Bubba’s claims are trending a few days after Hogan’s death on July 24, 2025, and it is linked to the time when Hulk sued Gawker Media in 2016 for publishing a s*x tape.Bubba appeared in a conversation in an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored on Tuesday, July 29, where the host asked the radio personality about his decision to reportedly let his wife get intimate with Hulk, who was his best friend.Piers questioned Bubba the Love Sponge if he had any regrets since the decision left a bad impact on him, including that it affected his friendship with the professional wrestler. Bubba responded by saying:“Well, yes. The answer very simply is yes, times a million. I wish that you know Hogan was living with me at the time. It was when he was probably at the low point of his life. He was living with me. We had, my wife and I had somewhat of a open relationship. I was trying to cheer my buddy up.”Bubba, whose real name is Todd Alan Clem, admitted that it was a mistake that happened from his side, and he never wanted things to take a worse turn.Bubba also said that Hogan believed him when he told the latter that he was not involved in the distribution of the s*x tape. Bubba explained the same by referring to Hulk, as he stated:“There’s court documents that when the FBI did a big sting, because the person that was trying to extort him, met him and David Houstin in a hotel room and tried to exchange money. It was a big FBI sting.”Hulk Hogan’s attorney reveals that he became emotional when the lawsuit verdict was declaredAs mentioned, the late media personality sued Gawker Media in 2016. The website published a black-and-white video of Hulk, where he was getting intimate with the wife of a former friend. As per NPR, the video was shared with a title which read, “Even for a Minute, Watching Hulk Hogan Have S*x in a Canopy Bed is Not Safe For Work But Watch It Anyway.”The post was originally published in 2012, and Hulk Hogan claimed in the legal documents that he never knew that he was being recorded when he got intimate. On the other hand, the legal team of Gawker Media alleged that they received it from a source whose identity was not disclosed to the court. The lawsuit also led to the closure of Gawker.In March 2016, the Associated Press reported that the trial lasted almost two weeks. The same year, Hogan received $140 million in the case from a Florida jury, and both sides additionally came to a settlement, with Hulk receiving $31 million alongside a portion of the proceeds from the profits made by Gawker Media.Hulk Hogan’s attorney Ken Turkel spoke to the Associated Press on July 24, 2025, revealing that Hogan started crying when the case verdict was declared. Turkel explained why it happened, as he said:“To him the privacy part of it was integral. It was important. Eight-year-old kids were googling ‘Hulk Hogan’ and ‘Wrestlemania’ and they were getting a s*x tape. That was hurtful to him in a real personal way.”The Associated Press reported that the trial was available for live-streaming on different platforms at the time. Both sides' legal teams spoke on various themes, such as freedom of speech, in their closing arguments. Hulk Hogan’s attorneys also expressed their happiness after the verdict and said:“We think it represents a statement as to the public’s disgust with the invasion of privacy disguised as journalism. The verdict says no more.”According to NPR, Hulk was 71 years old at the time of death and was hospitalized after authorities received a call for cardiac arrest on July 24, 2025. His survivors include his third wife, Sky Daily, alongside two children, Brooke and Nick, born from his first marriage to Linda Claridge.