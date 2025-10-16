Zack Peter gives a backhanded compliment to Kim Kardashian for being honest about not knowing the price of a milk carton

Comedian and podcast host Zack Peter gave Kim Kardashian a backhanded compliment after the SKIMS founder admitted to being unaware of the cost of a milk carton during a recent podcast appearance. For those uninformed, Kardashian appeared on the latest episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, which aired on October 15, 2025. During the episode, Cooper asked the reality television star how much she spends on her hair and makeup per year during a game of &quot;Confess or Text.&quot; Kim Kardashian admitted that she was not sure, saying that her looks for her Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, were fronted by production. She continued to think about the price before saying that she didn't have a &quot;concept&quot; of the cost of &quot;certain simple things.&quot;“Let me think about this. I don't have a concept of what like certain simple things cost, which really is, you know...I'd like to know a little bit more about what like a milk carton costs,&quot; she added.Kim Kardashian's candid answer divided the internet. While some dragged her for seeming so removed from the real world, others rushed to her defense. Meanwhile, Zack Peter also shared his thoughts about Kardashian's remarks, seemingly applauding the reality star for her honesty while also calling her out for being &quot;out of touch with reality.&quot;&quot;I wish more celebrities were honest about this. Then they’d understand why people don’t take their political opinions seriously. They’re completely out of touch with reality for most Americans,&quot; he wrote.Kim Kardashian shared a rare insight into her marriage with Kanye WestDuring her appearance on Call Her Daddy, Kim Kardashian shared a rare insight into her marriage with Kanye West, professionally known as Ye, and why it ended. They were married between 2014 and 2021, and are parents to four children, North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.Speaking to Alex Cooper, Kim Kardashian claimed that her marriage to Ye was sometimes &quot;toxic&quot; and had a “lack of stability” that left her feeling unsafe &quot;physically,&quot; &quot;emotionally,&quot; and &quot;financially.&quot; She added that she disliked the rapper speaking ill of her mother, Kris Jenner, or her sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, saying, &quot;If someone feels that way, then, you know, we shouldn’t be together.&quot;According to People Magazine, she recalled an incident of the rapper, who was reportedly diagnosed with bipolar disorder, giving away their five Lamborghinis to friends, saying:&quot;I would like come home, and we had like five Lamborghinis and I'd come home and they'd all be gone if he was in an episode. And I'd be like, 'Oh, wait. Where's all our cars? Like, my new car?' And it would be like, oh, he gave them away to all of his friends. I didn't know what you're gonna get when you wake up, and that's like a really unsettling feeling.&quot;Kim Kardashian further added that Ye wasn't &quot;willing to make changes&quot; to accommodate her in a way she felt would be &quot;healthy and beneficial.&quot; Kardashian continued that the decision to file for divorce was difficult due to their children, but she decided to walk away after his behavior began affecting her mental health and parenting skills.&quot;It makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic. When you have kids, it's definitely harder to leave than it is to stay. And it changes everyone's life forever...Once my mental health starts to get affected and then I can't parent the way that I need to and I can't be present and focused, then there's gotta be one of us that can. And I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone,&quot; she said.Killa 🌺 @KillaKrewwLINKKim Kardashian says co-parenting with Kanye has been tough, claiming she hasn’t heard from him in months and she’s the only one present for their kids 😳👀“The one thing that gets me is the narrative that I keep the kids… I beg them to go hang out.”In other news, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand recently turned heads after launching faux-hair underwear described as “the ultimate bush.” The G-string underwear, priced at $32, reportedly sold out within 24 hours of its launch on October 14, 2025.