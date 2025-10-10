  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • Zack Peter slams Twitch streamer Hasan Piker over viral dog collar row, claims it "appears to be a shock collar"

Zack Peter slams Twitch streamer Hasan Piker over viral dog collar row, claims it "appears to be a shock collar"

By Shayari Roy
Modified Oct 10, 2025 04:51 GMT
Politicon 2018 - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Hasan Piker (Image via Getty Images)

Podcaster Zack Peter recently criticized Twitch streamer Hasan Piker after a viral clip of Piker sparked outrage online. This clip, taken from Piker’s October 7 Twitch livestream, appeared to show the popular left-leaning streamer allegedly using a shock collar on his dog.

Ad

On October 9, Zack Peter weighed in by reposting the clip and sharing his concerns. Explaining his stance, Peter pointed to the audio from the video, which he believed captured the dog’s distress.

He further condemned Hasan Piker’s actions as unnecessary and cruel, writing:

“You can clearly hear that dog whimper when he uses what appears to be a shock collar… Why even have a dog if you’re going to make her stay put & suffer while you do your 7-hour daily Twitch streams?”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Hasan Piker faces backlash over alleged use of a shock collar on his dog

Hasan Piker (Image via Getty Images)
Hasan Piker (Image via Getty Images)

Hasan Piker found himself at the center of controversy this week over the treatment of his dog, Kaya. Piker, a popular leftist political streamer, is known for his outspoken online presence and growing mainstream influence since Donald Trump’s return to the presidency.

Ad

Recently, a clip from Hasan Piker’s October 7, 2025, Twitch stream went viral after viewers accused him of using a shock collar on his pet.

In the clip, Piker could be seen making political commentary on his stream as his dog, Kaya, moved in the background. At one point, Piker appeared to lose patience with his dog before Kaya suddenly yelped and lay back down.

As Piker read the comments from his stream chat, viewers accused him of stressing out Kaya. However, the streamer responded by describing his dog as “spoiled” by his mother.

Ad

The clip quickly spread across X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, sparking a heated online debate.

Some users insisted the footage showed evidence of a shock collar, zooming into the blurry video for clues, while others defended Piker, claiming Kaya’s collar simply carried an AirTag tracker that had been misinterpreted.

As per Forbes, amid the growing backlash, Piker denied using a shock collar and responded to the accusations with heavy sarcasm, saying:

Ad
“Yes, I am incredibly abusive, to the not only best trained, but also the best behaving and most spoiled dog on the planet.”

He later clarified what had caused Kaya’s yelp, explaining that it was an accident rather than an electrical shock. Emphasizing that the incident had nothing to do with discipline or training devices, Piker told viewers:

“She yelped because she f**king clipped herself on something when she was getting off the bed.”
Ad

During the October 7 livestream, Hasan Piker also revisited the controversy in an attempt to clear the air further. He explained that he had simply issued Kaya a “place” command when she was jumping off the bed and that the sound came from her losing balance or slightly hurting herself in the process.

According to a New York Post report, Hasan Piker later acknowledged that he used a behavior modification collar for Kaya during an October 8 stream but insisted that he did not shock his dog.

Ad

Piker claimed, while holding up his dog’s collar for viewers, that the collar had only a “vibration” setting and not a shock function. The streamer even activated the vibration mode on the camera while holding the object in his hand.

Despite his explanations, skepticism continued online. Animal rights advocates soon joined the discussion. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said it was aware of the controversy and hoped the allegations regarding Hasan Piker were unfounded.

Ad
“Piker has denied using a shock collar on his dog, and we hope that’s true because shock collars are dangerous and downright cruel. They put dogs at risk of burn wounds, chronic anxiety, and displaced aggression… positive reinforcement is a far more effective training method and doesn’t betray our animal companions’ trust in us,” PETA said.
Ad

As of now, Hasan Piker has not issued any further comments beyond his livestream remarks.

About the author
Shayari Roy

Shayari Roy

Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.

Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.

Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise.

Know More
Edited by Shayari Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications