Zack Peter slams Twitch streamer Hasan Piker over viral dog collar row, claims it "appears to be a shock collar"

Podcaster Zack Peter recently criticized Twitch streamer Hasan Piker after a viral clip of Piker sparked outrage online. This clip, taken from Piker’s October 7 Twitch livestream, appeared to show the popular left-leaning streamer allegedly using a shock collar on his dog.On October 9, Zack Peter weighed in by reposting the clip and sharing his concerns. Explaining his stance, Peter pointed to the audio from the video, which he believed captured the dog’s distress.He further condemned Hasan Piker’s actions as unnecessary and cruel, writing:“You can clearly hear that dog whimper when he uses what appears to be a shock collar… Why even have a dog if you’re going to make her stay put &amp; suffer while you do your 7-hour daily Twitch streams?”Hasan Piker faces backlash over alleged use of a shock collar on his dogHasan Piker (Image via Getty Images)Hasan Piker found himself at the center of controversy this week over the treatment of his dog, Kaya. Piker, a popular leftist political streamer, is known for his outspoken online presence and growing mainstream influence since Donald Trump’s return to the presidency.Recently, a clip from Hasan Piker’s October 7, 2025, Twitch stream went viral after viewers accused him of using a shock collar on his pet.In the clip, Piker could be seen making political commentary on his stream as his dog, Kaya, moved in the background. At one point, Piker appeared to lose patience with his dog before Kaya suddenly yelped and lay back down.As Piker read the comments from his stream chat, viewers accused him of stressing out Kaya. However, the streamer responded by describing his dog as “spoiled” by his mother.The clip quickly spread across X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, sparking a heated online debate.Some users insisted the footage showed evidence of a shock collar, zooming into the blurry video for clues, while others defended Piker, claiming Kaya’s collar simply carried an AirTag tracker that had been misinterpreted.As per Forbes, amid the growing backlash, Piker denied using a shock collar and responded to the accusations with heavy sarcasm, saying:“Yes, I am incredibly abusive, to the not only best trained, but also the best behaving and most spoiled dog on the planet.”He later clarified what had caused Kaya’s yelp, explaining that it was an accident rather than an electrical shock. Emphasizing that the incident had nothing to do with discipline or training devices, Piker told viewers:“She yelped because she f**king clipped herself on something when she was getting off the bed.”During the October 7 livestream, Hasan Piker also revisited the controversy in an attempt to clear the air further. He explained that he had simply issued Kaya a “place” command when she was jumping off the bed and that the sound came from her losing balance or slightly hurting herself in the process.According to a New York Post report, Hasan Piker later acknowledged that he used a behavior modification collar for Kaya during an October 8 stream but insisted that he did not shock his dog.Piker claimed, while holding up his dog’s collar for viewers, that the collar had only a “vibration” setting and not a shock function. The streamer even activated the vibration mode on the camera while holding the object in his hand.Despite his explanations, skepticism continued online. Animal rights advocates soon joined the discussion. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said it was aware of the controversy and hoped the allegations regarding Hasan Piker were unfounded.“Piker has denied using a shock collar on his dog, and we hope that’s true because shock collars are dangerous and downright cruel. They put dogs at risk of burn wounds, chronic anxiety, and displaced aggression… positive reinforcement is a far more effective training method and doesn’t betray our animal companions’ trust in us,” PETA said.As of now, Hasan Piker has not issued any further comments beyond his livestream remarks.