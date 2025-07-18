  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • “Not all comedic heroes wear capes” — Ben Shapiro calls Shane Gillis “unbelievably charming” after comedian’s ESPY gig

“Not all comedic heroes wear capes” — Ben Shapiro calls Shane Gillis “unbelievably charming” after comedian’s ESPY gig

By Afreen Shaikh
Published Jul 18, 2025 17:00 GMT
2025 ESPYs - Show - Source: Getty
2025 ESPYs - Show (Image via Getty)

American conservative political commentator and media host Ben Shapiro recently commended comedian and actor Shane Gillis for his gig at the 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. According to The Guardian, the 37-year-old presented his opening monologue as a host in front of a crowd of sports superstars and celebrities at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Ad

On Thursday, July 17, 2025, Ben Shapiro took to YouTube and praised Shane for his ESPY Awards ceremony gig on Wednesday night. Talking about it on his The Ben Shapiro Show, the political commentator said:

“I just want to say not all comedic heroes wear cape… Well, somehow, someway, Shane Gillis, who is incredibly politically incorrect, who is willing to go all the way to the edge on his jokes and who, yes, probably has some rather conservative leanings... was hired to be the host over at the ESPYs. And because I just enjoyed the living hell out of this, I wanted to share it with you because it is really great and indicative.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

youtube-cover
Ad

Calling Gillis “one of the most famous comedians” in the country, Ben Shapiro further noted in the video:

“By the way, the fact that if you are a comedian who is not of the radical left, people on the left get very angry at you. They won't they won't laugh at you. They kind of leave you hanging. But Shane Gillis just doesn't care. And that's what makes him unbelievably charming, I have to say.”
Ad

Ben Shapiro jokes Shane Gillis’ ESPY gig might have cost his hiree their “job”

On the July 17 episode of The Ben Shapiro Show, the 41-year-old media host discussed the best jokes that were presented by Gillis at the 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night. Calling ESPY a kind of “silly” award show organized by ESPN to give trophies to rich and famous athletes, Ben Shapiro praised the comedian for taking shots at famous people.

Ad
“Full props to Shane Gillis for doing the thing that nobody at ESPN wanted him to do. And whichever GM decided that Shane Gillis was going to be the host of the ESPY doesn't have a job today. But you know what, sir or madam, hats off to you. Excellent pick. Well done, Shane Gillis.”
Ad
Ad

Notably, Ben Shapiro played a video of Gillis taking a jab at the WNBA player Caitlin Clark. The media host noted that this joke was “too edgy for 2025, but perfect for Richard Prior set in 1977” and further commented:

“Even the crowd couldn't help but love that one. Wow. Shane Gillis just going there. That of course, is a riff on the fact that the WNBA has basically turned into a hockey game with Caitlin Clark being bullied about by various members of the WNBA contingent, mostly black, supposedly because she's being favored because she's white or something.”
Ad

Besides Caitlin Clark, as per Billboard, the comedian also joked about Jake Paul, Shedeur Sanders, Aaron Rodgers, Jeffrey Epstein, Brittany Hicks, and more. Meanwhile, according to Marca, Gillis, who starred in the Netflix series Tires, also referenced Donald Trump, Shohei Ohtani, and the late Norm Macdonald during his ESPY monologue.

About the author
Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Shaikh

Twitter icon

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

Know More
Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications