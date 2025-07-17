Top 8 best and hilarious NFL jokes from Shane Gillis at ESPYs 2025 ft. Aaron Rodgers' vaccine shot, Shedeur Sanders roast, and more

Comedian Shane Gillis, host of the 2025 ESPY Awards, called out a number of well-known figures in his opening monologue at the event. He made jokes about a wide range of sportsmen and even political figures, including President Donald Trump, NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Shedeur Sanders, WNBA star Caitlin Clark and legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick.

The funniest NFL-related jokes the stand-up comedian, who is renowned for his edgy humor, told during Wednesday's ESPY Awards are listed here.

Top NFL-related jokes Shane Gillis made at the ESPYs 2025

1) Aaron Rodgers' vaccine joke

Shane Gillis made fun of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for joining the New York Jets after he refused to get vaccinated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Aaron Rodgers did not take the vaccine because he predicted that it would be bad for him and then he joined the New York Jets," Gillis said. "So maybe he wasn’t right about everything.”

2) Shot at Shedeur Sanders

Gillis also made fun of Shedeur Sanders during his time on the stage.

"Shedeur Sanders had his jersey number retired at Colorado this year, and people are saying it was because of nepotism because of his father," Gillis said. "And it's not. It's because he went 13-12 over his career and almost won the Alamo Bowl. Definitely not nepotism, right?"

The joke serves as a subtle critique of the Cleveland Browns rookie's jersey retirement at Colorado, amidst persistent insinuations of nepotism, as many believe he didn't do enough to deserve the honor.

3) Joke about Bill Belichick

Belichick, who coached the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl victories during his tenure from 2000 to 2023, and his significantly younger girlfriend, Jordan Hudson, became the targets of the roast from Gillis.

"A bookie is what Bill Belichick reads to his girlfriend before bedtime," Gillis said. "They read, 'Very H**** Caterpillar, The Little Engine That Could But Needed A Pill First, and, of course, the classic, Good Night B**bs.'"

In recent months, the 73-year-old head coach and 24-year-old Hudson have made news headlines because of their nearly 50-year age difference.

4) Travis Hunter

One of Shane Gillis's most interesting jokes was his jab at the late O.J. Simpson. The roast was modeled after a joke made by the late comedian Norm Macdonald when he hosted the show in 1998.

"Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy this year," Gillis said. "He’s the first defensive player since Charles Woodson to win the Heisman. Congratulations, Travis Hunter, winning the Heisman, that’s something they can never take away from you. Unless you kill your wife and a waiter, in which case, they can take that away from you."

5) Philadelphia Eagles' Tush Push

Gillis also played a mocking movie trailer that explained the origins of the Tush Push, the infamous play made popular by the Philadelphia Eagles.

"At the snap, you dive right into his bu**," Gillis said. "Then both those guys behind him are going to grab him by the hips and shove him even harder into your bu**."

6) Shot at the Dallas Cowboys

It is hardly surprising that Gillis, a devoted Eagles fan, took aim at the Dallas Cowboys during the event on Wednesday. The Eagles were nominated (and won) for the best team award and Gillis couldn't pass up the chance to take a dig at their bitter rivals.

"Dallas sucks, go Birds. Only real teams are up for best team…," Gillis said.

7) Deshaun Watson's massage joke

Shane Gillis also made fun of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"Put your hands where my eyes can see is what they say when Deshaun Watson gets a massage," Gillis said.

This alludes to the several allegations of sexual harassment that were made against Watson in 2021. After the first accuser claimed that Watson had sexually harassed her during a massage, 22 other women came forth in the following month, alleging that he had done the same to them. Watson was able to reach a settlement on most of these cases.

8) Maxx Crosby

Gillis also targeted Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

"Maxx Crosby is here. Maxx, I hope you had a good Juneteenth, brother. Well, that guy's weird," Gillis said.

Crosby is regarded as one of the most resilient players in the game. A lot of people also make jokes about him, calling him a black man at heart.

