  "Caught the funniest stray of the night": NBA fans in splits at Shane Gillis' 'hey girl' comment for Karl-Anthony Towns

"Caught the funniest stray of the night": NBA fans in splits at Shane Gillis' 'hey girl' comment for Karl-Anthony Towns

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 17, 2025 03:34 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
"Caught the funniest stray of the night": NBA fans in splits at Shane Gillis' 'hey girl' comment for Karl-Anthony Towns. [photo: Imagn]

NBA fans have had a blast on social media watching and listening to Shane Gillis host the 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday. The comedian promptly caused a sensation with his jokes about Caitlin Clark. He also raised eyebrows with his comments about OKC Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gillis also did not spare New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns. After acknowledging KAT’s presence, the actor said ‘Hey girl’ to Towns.

The clip quickly went viral, prompting fans to react:

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

"KAT should've walked on stage and gave him the Chris rock special"
Another fan commented:

Gillis started his Karl-Anthony Towns joke by giving the Knicks praise for a successful season. The Knicks reached the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference finals, the first in 25 years, but lost to the Indiana Pacers. After a brief pause, the seemingly gay joke about KAT came out.

In January last year, Towns invited and welcomed LGBTQ members and leaders in Minnesota for Pride Night. KAT was still with the Timberwolves when he expressed his support for the group before a home game against the Portland Trail Blazers. After the game, Towns shared on Instagram a photo with Andi Otto, executive director of Twin Cities Pride, and his family.

Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods have been together since 2000, according to People. Still, rumors persist that the Towns is gay. Shane Gillis could not resist jumping into those talks with his comment at the ESPYs.

NBA's OKC Thunder lost "Best Team" award to NFL's Philadelphia Eagles

The OKC Thunder represented the NBA in the ESPYs on Wednesday. After winning the 2025 championship, the Thunder vied for the best team award. Oklahoma City superstar and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the best NBA player award. However, the team lost the group award to the Philadelphia Eagles, who won the Super Bowl in February.

Shane Gillis hyped the Eagles' contention with a hilarious video supposedly showing the origin of the "tush-push" play. Gillis, along with social media influencer Druski, detailed how the plan started and eventually implemented, a decision that helped Philadelphia's success in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Thunder were simply acknowledged. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander even received a slight dig from the comedian. OKC came well represented but could not go home with the team award.

