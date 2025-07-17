"Everybody sitting around him is in foul trouble": Shane Gillis doesn't hesitate to shoot an FT joke on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at ESPYs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s impressive haul of awards continued on Wednesday at the ESPYs. The OKC Thunder superstar, fresh off a championship, won the best NBA player award in 2025. SGA sat inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with some of his Thunder teammates.

ESPYs host Shane Gillis could not resist making a joke when he acknowledged the basketball superstar’s presence. The comedian had this to say when the spotlight shone on SGA:

“SGA is here. Give it up for SGA. How are you, bro? And now, everybody sitting around him is in foul trouble."

Some of Shae Gilgeous-Alexander’s critics often mention his foul-baiting tactics as a key reason for his success. Many of them call him a "free-throw merchant." The point guard has led the NBA in made free throws over the past three seasons. In the 2025 playoffs, he attempted 391 freebies and made 201, both league-best numbers.

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle planned against SGA in the 2025 NBA Finals. The coach recognized the point guard's ability to get to the free-throw line as a crucial ingredient to the OKC Thunder's offense. Still, Carlisle refused to label him as a superstar who only looks for fouls. The coach thought SGA deserved the MVP award, a recognition he won over three-time winner Nikola Jokic.

The ESPYs, was the latest collection to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's trophy cabinet. This season, he earned the NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP and topped the league in scoring. He became the first player since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000 to win all three awards.

Fans react to Shane Gillis' joke about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

With thousands watching the ESPYs, Shane Gillis' joke about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander quickly went viral. Fans promptly reacted to the comedian's comments about the NBA's best player in 2025:

LeBronin @Lebronin1 LINK Bro even comedians know he is a foul baiter

One fan said:

Jaylon Tyson Fan Club @IsaacOkoroFan LINK Crowd lame as hell for not laughing more

Another fan added:

Jack @madjax114 LINK Didn’t laugh cause it was too f**king accurate lmfaooooo

One more fan continued:

LeBronchitis @BronGotGame LINK lmaoo owned him 😭

Another fan commented:

Ben @TheHurricaneBen LINK Shane Gillis out here COOKING

Most fans thought Shane Gillis' joke was right on the money. A few coaches in the NBA also expressed their frustrations with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's foul-baiting tactics. Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch complained about the issue last season.

SGA took Gillis' joke in stride. Like the way the point guard shrugged off criticism, he hardly reacted to the comment to bring home another award.

