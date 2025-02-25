Timberwolves coach Chris Finch takes direct dig at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receiving favorable whistles: "You can't really touch Shai"

The Minnesota Timberwolves survived a 39-point night from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to pull off a 131-128 come-from-behind overtime victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Anthony Edwards blocked SGA at the rim with 13.0 seconds remaining in the extra period as Minnesota led 129-128. Two free throws from Nickeil Alexander-Walker sealed the win against the team with the best record in the Western Conference.

After the game, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch had this to say about their impressive road win:

"It's so frustrating to play this team because they foul a ton. They really do. They foul, they foul all the time. And then you can't really touch Shai. It's a very frustrating thing, and it takes a lot of mental toughness to play through it."

The win allowed the Timberwolves to even the season series at 2-2. Minnesota and Oklahoma alternated wins and losses during that stretch. In the head-to-head games versus the Timberwolves, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went 40-for-48, including 14-for-17 on Monday. When the Thunder visited Minnesota on Sunday, Timberwolves fans chanted "free throw merchant" at the point guard.

Heading into the final meeting against the Timberwolves, the All-Star starter leads the NBA with 484 free throw attempts in 55 games. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is second with 456 in 44 games.

The OKC Thunder point guard is a 36.0% shooter from deep, but Oklahoma is at its deadliest when he gets into the paint. Mark Daigneault’s team shoots 38.6% in catch-and-shoot 3s, which SGA significantly helps generate with his drives to the basket. The Canadian can carve defenses by spraying passes to open shooters or force fouls with his staccato rim attacks.

However, Chris Finch took a shot at the Thunder’s effectiveness and game plan because of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's alleged foul-baiting.

The Minnesota Timberwolves could face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the playoffs

The loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves hardly made a dent in the OKC Thunder’s position in the Western Conference. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. hold a 46-11 record, 8.5 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets (38-20) atop the conference ladder. Oklahoma is likely to end up with the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the win improved the Timberwolves’ win-loss mark to 32-27 for seventh in their conference. The 31-27 Dallas Mavericks and 30-27 Golden State Warriors are nipping at their heels.

If Chris Finch’s team finishes with the No. 8 seed by surviving the play-in tournament, the T-Wolves could open the playoffs on the road. They might have to deal with the same issues Finch complained about in the regular season against the Thunder.

