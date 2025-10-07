"OMG!": Perez Hilton shocked after jaw-dropping price of dress Taylor Swift flaunted at Selena Gomez's wedding comes to light

American blogger and clomunist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after the staggering price of Taylor Swift’s dress for Selena Gomez’s nuptials came to light. On Monday, October 6, 2025, the Rare Beauty founder shared a post on her official Instagram account, teasing some behind-the-scenes moments from her wedding.While Selena Gomez celebrated the release of The Life of a Showgirl, which is the recent album by Taylor Swift, fans were quick to notice the details. The post shared by Gomez captured the moments from her big day with her longtime friend, Taylor, by her side.“In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always,” Selena Gomez captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe carousel post, which featured videos and pictures from Selena Gomez’s big day, also showed The Fate of Ophelia singer styling not one, but two dresses. On October 6, 2025, Perez Hilton took to his blog and detailed the jaw-dropping price of Taylor’s dress, which she flaunted at the Calm Down hitmaker’s wedding.The media personality noted that Taylor’s “gorgeous” gold dress was an Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress. Detailing that the dress which the Lover singer wore costs nearly $40 thousand, Perez Hilton quipped:“Nothing but the best for Selena and Benny Blanco‘s wedding… OMG!... Stunning!”Meanwhile, the carousel post by Selena Gomez featured a video of Taylor Swift filming the then-bride-to-be in white silk pyjamas, getting her veil fitted ahead of getting dressed for walking down the aisle. As the Fortnight singer said:“Are you even serious?... What? Look at her. Oh, my God! Oh, my God!”Selena Gomez is heard commenting:“I'm so happy… I'm getting married. Finally!”The pictures also showed the two &quot;best friends&quot; sipping cocktails and allegedly dancing at Selena’s wedding reception. Notably, the final slide of Gomez’s post featured a screenshot of the songstress streaming Swift’s new song The Fate of Ophelia.Taylor Swift’s dresses from Selena Gomez's wedding weekend exploredTaylor Swift with Selena Gomez (Image via Instagram/ @selenagomez)According to People, Taylor Swift paired her Oscar de la Renta dress with Le Vian jewelry, including earrings and a diamond-and-opal pendant necklace reportedly worth $24,000. Meanwhile, her first dress featured a nude sequin-covered corset and bodice. The Oscar de la Renta dress was also laced with three-dimensional floral embroidery on the skirt.The Love Story singer’s second dress, as per People, was a blue, linen-silk blend ballgown by Maticevski. It is reportedly worth $5,455. Notably, Taylor styled her second dress with a watch and a golden bangle bracelet.Meanwhile, Swift also opened up about Selena Gomez’s wedding during her recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up. According to People, on Monday, October 6, the 35-year-old artist gushed:&quot;Not just the most beautiful bride... Just like the most beautiful thing I've ever seen.&quot;Notably, Selena Gomez has been friends with Taylor Swift since their teenage years. The two reportedly became &quot;best friends&quot; when they dated brothers Nick and Joe Jonas, respectively. For the unversed, Selena Gomez married American record producer and songwriter, Benny Blanco, on September 27, 2025. The pair announced the news of their engagement via an Instagram carousel post on Wednesday, December 11, 2025.