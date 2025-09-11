"SO smart": Perez Hilton reacts after Selena Gomez claims Benny Blanco wouldn't have liked her post Justin Bieber breakup

Perez Hilton shared his thoughts on Selena Gomez’s recent remarks about her fiancé Benny Blanco during her September 9, 2025, interview with Allure. In a website article published on September 11, Hilton highlighted Gomez’s claim that Benny Blanco would not have liked her immediately after her breakup with Justin Bieber.

Ad

“In her interview, she was asked if she’s glad her relationship began when it did, or if she wished she would’ve gotten with Benny sooner. And her response is SO smart,” Hilton said.

For context, in her Allure cover story, Gomez reflected on her romance with Benny Blanco and how it compared to her past relationships, particularly her on-and-off relationship with Bieber.

Ad

Trending

She explained that had she met Blanco any earlier in her life, she wouldn’t have been ready.

“I don’t think I would have been remotely mature enough [if I dated Benny sooner]… I’ve learned so many lessons [since then] that led me to being the best partner I could be for Benny. And I believe the same with him,” Selena Gomez explained.

Ad

She further admitted that even Benny Blanco himself would not have been interested in her at the time.

“He’ll say, ‘Gosh, why did we waste so much time?’ And I always say, ‘You wouldn’t have liked me back then.’ I was all over the place,” she revealed.

Referring to these comments, Hilton noted that Gomez’s acknowledgment of her post-Bieber breakup years as a time of instability showed that she believed she and Benny Blanco “got together right on time.”

Ad

He also addressed long-standing fan speculations about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, pointing out that there were “still people out there” who thought they were “meant to be endgame.” However, the podcaster added that based on Gomez’s own words, it was now clear she viewed her past relationships as nothing more than “a big life lesson.”

What else did Perez Hilton say about Selena Gomez’s claims on Benny Blanco?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco (Image via Getty Images)

In the aforementioned website article Perez Hilton weighed in on Selena Gomez’s comments about Benny Blanco during her Allure interview and added his own perspective.

Ad

He noted that one of the standout details Gomez had shared was that Benny Blanco once wished he had met her earlier in life so they could have spent more years together. Hilton praised this sentiment, calling it a strong sign of commitment.

“OK, first off we have to say… HUGE green flag that Benny would love to go back and give up some of his single days for MORE time being tied down!” Hilton remarked.

Ad

Hilton then reflected on Gomez’s past, observing that her emotional honesty could be traced back to her difficult breakup with Justin Bieber, which had dominated headlines for years.

“We can’t really blame Selena for being ‘all over the place’ after that mess of a breakup,” he said.

Gomez and Bieber’s on-and-off relationship lasted from 2010 to 2018. It was marked by repeated breakups and reconciliations before it ended for good. Soon afterward, Bieber married his now-wife, Hailey (Baldwin) Bieber.

Ad

Acknowledging the impact of Bieber’s quick move, Hilton noted how painful the post-breakup period must have been for Gomez.

“Justin went on to get with his now-wife Hailey Bieber almost instantaneously after he and Selena called it off for the final time. Spending SO much of your youth with someone, just to watch it crash and burn like that? And for the guy to move on like it’s nothing? It couldn’t have been easy,” Perez Hilton explained

Ad

Hilton suggested that this history made Gomez’s current happiness with Blanco even more meaningful. He described their romance as “a right place, right time scenario” and emphasized that fans were “just glad” the couple had found each other because of how happy they appeared together.

In his website article, the podcaster also highlighted Gomez’s affectionate words about her fiancé during the Allure interview, where she praised his heart, kindness, and quirks. Hilton echoed her description, noting that Selena Gomez saw Benny Blanco as “one of the most grounding people” in her life who helped her feel “very normal.”

Ad

Hilton then expressed delight at the couple’s relationship. He said their story was proof that “true love always comes at the right time,” and it definitely “came for Benny and Selena.”

Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco on December 11, 2024 via Instagram . Later, during her September 9, 2025 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer revealed that she and her fiancé had seemingly set a wedding date but she didn’t share any more details about it yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More