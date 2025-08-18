Perez Hilton claims Ozzy Osbourne's death may spark this "one positive" change: Details explored

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his thoughts on the death of English singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne. Osborne, widely known as “Prince of Darkness”, died at the age of 76 on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.On Monday, August 18, 2025, the media personality took to the social media platform X and noted that there was “one positive” change that came out after The Black Sabbath member passed away. Talking about it in the context of his family, Perez Hilton wrote:“I hope that one positive that can come from #OzzyOsbourne’s death is that his kids will all get closer. I hate seeing families estranged!”Ozzy reportedly shared an estranged relationship with some of his kids. As per E! News, the musician’s daughter, Aimee, allegedly remains on the outs with her siblings, Kelly and Jack. Notably, a week before Ozzy Osbourne’s death, Jack mentioned the same in an episode of the Disrespectfully podcast:“We’re not close at all… We don’t have a great relationship. She’ll be the first to tell you that, so it’s no secret.”Per E! News, Aimee chose not to participate in the reality TV show The Osbournes. She also remained absent from her famous family business endeavours, like The Osbournes podcast. However, all three of his kids, whom the late musician shared with Sharon, signed onto the family statement announcing his passing.Per The Guardian, the statement read:“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”From family to fans: How Ozzy Osbourne was laid to restAccording to the Daily Mail, Ozzy Osbourne was laid to rest in a private funeral at his Buckinghamshire home on July 31, 2025. The Black Sabbath frontman, ahead of the burial, received tribute from tens of thousands of fans.Per Variety, fans of the artist gathered at his hometown in England on Wednesday, July 30, for the funeral procession and left overwhelming goodbye messages.Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and Kelly Osbourne arrive to view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne from fans as his funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 (Image via Getty)As per the outlet, Ozzy’s family, including his widow, Sharon, and children Jack and Kelly Osbourne, reportedly spent about five minutes at the bridge to look at the messages that mourned his loss. Sharon also showed a peace sign to fans gathered there.Ozzy Osbourne's funeral was reportedly attended by his close family and friends. As per The Sun, his Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Bill Ward, and Geezer Butler attended the service. Other notable attendees include Ozzy's longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde and James Hetfield of Metallica.Meanwhile, musicians like Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Elton John, and Yungblud also made their presence at the funeral service.According to The Guardian, the Black Sabbath frontman died of cardiac arrest. His death certificate also revealed that the artist suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease.Ozzy last performed on July 5, 2025, at a farewell concert alongside his original Black Sabbath bandmates for the first time in nearly two decades.