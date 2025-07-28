“The biggest fumble in the history” — Rory and Mal poke fun at Matt Leinart for his ruined date with Rihanna over a lip blister

American podcast hosts Rory Farrell and Jamil &quot;Mal&quot; Clay recently shared their reaction to former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart’s alleged failed date with Rihanna. According to Vibe, the 42-year-old reminisced about his awkward date with the Barbadian singer and businesswoman on his Throwbacks podcast.As per the news outlet, Matt Leinart took Rihanna to Teddy's nightclub in Los Angeles. However, a blister on his lip that he got from being in the sun too long impacted his interaction with the Diamonds singer.After Matt Leinart reflected on his date with the pop star, Rory Farrell and Jamil &quot;Mal&quot; Clay took to their New Rory &amp; Mal podcast on Sunday, July 27, 2025, and poked fun at the Heisman Trophy winner. In a video shared on YouTube, Mal said:“Hey Matt, that's the biggest fumble in the history, though. And he might have a big in-game fumble, but it still was. This is the biggest fumble ever. This is crazy. I had a bump on my lip, so I couldn't go on a date with Rihanna. Worse than nobody's going to believe the Texans.”The internet personality noted that Matt Leinart’s date night fumble with Rihanna was a “legend.” Teasing the 42-year-old, Mal further added:“It doesn't get worse than that… That's so big of a fumble. If he said that like in conversation, like right here, I wouldn't even believe him. I'm like, imagine saying anything on this s*it. That's how big that fumble is like, that did not happen. The universe doesn't hate you that much. Like the day you have a date with Rihanna, you wake up and it's a blister on your lip. Wow.”Matt Leinart says he couldn’t make “eye contact” with Rihanna on their dateOn July 21, 2025, Matt Leinart recalled his failed date with the songstress over a lip blister on his Throwbacks podcast, which he co-hosts with Jerry Ferrara. According to TMZ, the former professional football quarterback claimed that actor Josh Richman helped him set up a one-on-one with the artist.“I took Rihanna on a date to Teddy’s… The problem was, I had this f*cking ginormous blister on my lip. I got the blister because I was in the sun… That day, I will never forget,” explained Leinart. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe ex-USC Trojans superstar further explained that it was his third attempt to meet the SOS singer and got assurances from his friends, “Dude, you’re okay. You’re going to be f*cking fine,” after he got the boil. Detailing how the blister impacted his date with the 37-year-old artist, Leinart said:“Teddy’s was dark, so the whole time, we’re at a little table, and I’m sitting across from her, and I’m just like, I couldn’t make eye contact…I couldn’t talk.”Meanwhile, according to Vice, the former football star has been married to Josie Loren since 2018. The couple shares two sons, Cayson and Cannon, and a daughter, Camila.Notably, the Grammy winner also has two sons, RZA and Riot, with A$AP Rocky. The pair, who have reportedly been in a romantic relationship since 2020, are also expecting their third child.