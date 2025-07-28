  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • “The biggest fumble in the history” — Rory and Mal poke fun at Matt Leinart for his ruined date with Rihanna over a lip blister

“The biggest fumble in the history” — Rory and Mal poke fun at Matt Leinart for his ruined date with Rihanna over a lip blister

By Afreen Shaikh
Published Jul 28, 2025 13:17 GMT
Lindsey Vonn Celebrates 20 Years with Red Bull in Los Angeles - Source: Getty
Lindsey Vonn Celebrates 20 Years with Red Bull in Los Angeles (Image via Getty)

American podcast hosts Rory Farrell and Jamil "Mal" Clay recently shared their reaction to former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart’s alleged failed date with Rihanna. According to Vibe, the 42-year-old reminisced about his awkward date with the Barbadian singer and businesswoman on his Throwbacks podcast.

Ad

As per the news outlet, Matt Leinart took Rihanna to Teddy's nightclub in Los Angeles. However, a blister on his lip that he got from being in the sun too long impacted his interaction with the Diamonds singer.

After Matt Leinart reflected on his date with the pop star, Rory Farrell and Jamil "Mal" Clay took to their New Rory & Mal podcast on Sunday, July 27, 2025, and poked fun at the Heisman Trophy winner. In a video shared on YouTube, Mal said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Hey Matt, that's the biggest fumble in the history, though. And he might have a big in-game fumble, but it still was. This is the biggest fumble ever. This is crazy. I had a bump on my lip, so I couldn't go on a date with Rihanna. Worse than nobody's going to believe the Texans.”
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

The internet personality noted that Matt Leinart’s date night fumble with Rihanna was a “legend.” Teasing the 42-year-old, Mal further added:

“It doesn't get worse than that… That's so big of a fumble. If he said that like in conversation, like right here, I wouldn't even believe him. I'm like, imagine saying anything on this s*it. That's how big that fumble is like, that did not happen. The universe doesn't hate you that much. Like the day you have a date with Rihanna, you wake up and it's a blister on your lip. Wow.”
Ad

Matt Leinart says he couldn’t make “eye contact” with Rihanna on their date

On July 21, 2025, Matt Leinart recalled his failed date with the songstress over a lip blister on his Throwbacks podcast, which he co-hosts with Jerry Ferrara. According to TMZ, the former professional football quarterback claimed that actor Josh Richman helped him set up a one-on-one with the artist.

Ad
“I took Rihanna on a date to Teddy’s… The problem was, I had this f*cking ginormous blister on my lip. I got the blister because I was in the sun… That day, I will never forget,” explained Leinart.
Ad

The ex-USC Trojans superstar further explained that it was his third attempt to meet the SOS singer and got assurances from his friends, “Dude, you’re okay. You’re going to be f*cking fine,” after he got the boil. Detailing how the blister impacted his date with the 37-year-old artist, Leinart said:

“Teddy’s was dark, so the whole time, we’re at a little table, and I’m sitting across from her, and I’m just like, I couldn’t make eye contact…I couldn’t talk.”
Ad

Meanwhile, according to Vice, the former football star has been married to Josie Loren since 2018. The couple shares two sons, Cayson and Cannon, and a daughter, Camila.

Notably, the Grammy winner also has two sons, RZA and Riot, with A$AP Rocky. The pair, who have reportedly been in a romantic relationship since 2020, are also expecting their third child.

About the author
Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Shaikh

Twitter icon

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

Know More
Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications