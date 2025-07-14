"They were paying me to collect s*men" — Clayton Howard reveals scandalous details about working with Diddy & Cassie

Clayton Howard, a former male escort who, according to the prosecution in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial, reportedly participated in s*xual encounters with the rapper's ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, recently opened up about working with the two.

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, the YouTube channel The Art Of Dialogue shared a video of Clayton Howard detailing some happenings about his time with Cassie and Diddy and how she allegedly collected his s*men.

"I want to say, comfortably, for maybe a year and a half. They were paying me to collect s*men. Cassie would collect it in a wine glass, a shot glass, a whiskey glass, whatever glass we had available. And then her, and you know it's funny because I think, I thought about it years later, how she would collect the s*men in the cup and Diddy would be trailing right behind her like a little kid who mommy had the juice in his hand or something," said Howard.

Notably, according to an exclusive article published by TMZ on July 3, 2025, Howard dragged both Diddy and Cassie to court. In his lawsuit, Clayton Howard alleged that Cassie gave him a s*xually transmitted disease and also aborted their child without his knowledge. He also claimed that Cassie continued to be intimate with him without protection.

Talking to The Art Of Dialogue, Clayton Howard reminisced about the first time when Cassie asked him for his s*men. He admitted that he was bothered when she kept asking him for it.

"I was like, 'Yo, you really want me to give you like?' See, I said, 'I can't do that.' I was like, ‘Why you want my DNA? I'm not really comfortable with that.' And I'll be honest, they offered me like $2,000 to give him the s*men in the cup. So, bro, you know, I gave it to him. It really was a no-brainer once they said that," he said.

During the interview, Clayton Howard also said that being intimate with Cassie was the "worst mistake" he had ever made.

Did Clayton Howard testify in court against Diddy?

According to the federal prosecutors in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial, Clayton Howard was reportedly one of seven male escorts who were transported across state lines for prostitution by the rapper. According to TMZ, the escort claimed he was hired for "freak offs" starting in 2009 and went by the pseudonym "Dave."

Notably, Clayton Howard was not called as a witness in the Manhattan court during the high-profile sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Diddy. However, he was mentioned several times during the testimony.

As per ABC News, Diddy was found guilty on July 2, 2025, after a split verdict came from the jury. He was acquitted of the racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges against him, but convicted on two counts of prostitution-related charges.

The verdict came after six weeks of testimony that saw the prosecution calling 34 witnesses to the stand, with the defense calling none. The 12-member jury of eight men and four women deliberated just over two days before announcing their decision. Following the verdict, Diddy was denied bail by presiding judge Arun Subramanian.

The Bad Boy Records' founder faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Judge Subramanian has set the sentencing date for October 3, 2025. Notably, the sentencing date was set after both defense attorneys and federal prosecutors took back their joint letter, which asked the judge to consider September 22 as the sentencing date for Diddy, as per ABC News.

