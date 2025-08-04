Top 50 US podcasts of Q2 2025: Full list explored as Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper, Theo Von & others dominate

  • home icon
By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Aug 04, 2025 18:02 GMT
Theo Von, Alex Cooper, and Joe Rogan
Theo Von, Alex Cooper, and Joe Rogan's podcasts have been included in the list of Top 50 podcasts for Q2 2025 (Images via Instagram/alexandracooper and Facebook/Joe Rogan and Thei Von)

Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper, and many others made it to the list of the Top 50 US Podcasts for Q2 2025, announced by Edison Research. The titles were revealed in a press release shared by Edison Research on August 1, 2025.

The podcasts for the second quarter of this year were selected based on the total audience reach from Edison Research, following interviews in the second quarter in Spanish and English. The average weekly viewing of the podcasts determined the rank for each podcast.

The press release of Edition Research also stated that the rankings now contained data from people who only consumed video podcasts in the past week. Individuals were additionally questioned if they had listened to a podcast in the same week.

Alex Cooper and Joe Rogan’s podcasts managed to remain among the top ten spots on the list shared by Edison Research, with The Joe Rogan Experience in the first position. Meanwhile, The New York Times' The Daily took the third spot, Theo Von’s podcast came in the fifth position, and NBC News took the seventh.

The Top 50 titles chosen by Edison Research for the Top 50 Podcasts for Q2 2025 are as follows:

  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Crime Junkie
  3. The Daily
  4. Call Her Daddy
  5. This Past Weekend w/Theo Von
  6. SmartLess
  7. Dateline NBC
  8. Stuff You Should Know
  9. This American Life
  10. New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce
  11. The Mel Robbins Podcast
  12. Pod Save America
  13. Rotten Mango
  14. The Tucker Carlson Show
  15. Club Shay Shay
  16. Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
  17. Bad Friends
  18. Morbid
  19. The Megyn Kelly Show
  20. MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories
  21. Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!
  22. Up First From NPR
  23. The Breakfast Club
  24. The MediasTouch Podcast
  25. Radiolab
  26. The Ben Shapiro Show
  27. Serial
  28. My Favorite Murder
  29. The Ramsay Show
  30. Shawn Ryan Show
  31. Murder, Mystery & Makeup
  32. TED Talks Daily
  33. Million Dollaz Worth of Game
  34. The Joe Budden Podcast
  35. KILL TONY
  36. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  37. 48 Hours
  38. The Moth
  39. The Pat McAfee Show
  40. No Jumper
  41. Pardon My Take
  42. Good Hang with Amy Poehler
  43. Distractible
  44. Planet Money
  45. Huberman Lab
  46. Impaulsive with Logan Paul
  47. The Broski Report with Brittany Broski
  48. Candace
  49. The Charlie Kirk Show
  50. How I Built This with Guy Raz
Joe Rogan and Alex Cooper were on top of the first quarter list

Just like the second quarter, Edison Research selected the Top 50 podcasts for the first quarter of this year on May 2, 2025. The press release from Edison Research at the time stated that Rotten Mango, hosted by YouTube star Stephanie Soo, was able to take a spot among the top ten titles for the first time.

Similar to the second quarter, in the first quarter, also Joe Rogan’s podcast was in the first position, followed by Crime Junkie, The Daily, and Call Her Daddy. The fifth spot was taken by Theo Von in the first quarter, too.

A few titles that reached the list of Top 50 podcasts for the first time included The Mel Robbins Podcast and Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast. As per the press release, the podcasts in the top ten also featured Dateline NBC, This American Life, SmartLess, and New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce.

Edison Research also revealed in a report titled The Podcast Consumer 2025, published last month, that podcast consumption has expanded this year, with Americans streaming podcast content for almost 773 million hours. Monthly listeners have increased to 55% alongside weekly listeners of almost 40%.

