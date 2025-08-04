Top 50 US podcasts of Q2 2025: Full list explored as Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper, Theo Von & others dominate

Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper, and many others made it to the list of the Top 50 US Podcasts for Q2 2025, announced by Edison Research. The titles were revealed in a press release shared by Edison Research on August 1, 2025.The podcasts for the second quarter of this year were selected based on the total audience reach from Edison Research, following interviews in the second quarter in Spanish and English. The average weekly viewing of the podcasts determined the rank for each podcast.The press release of Edition Research also stated that the rankings now contained data from people who only consumed video podcasts in the past week. Individuals were additionally questioned if they had listened to a podcast in the same week.Alex Cooper and Joe Rogan’s podcasts managed to remain among the top ten spots on the list shared by Edison Research, with The Joe Rogan Experience in the first position. Meanwhile, The New York Times' The Daily took the third spot, Theo Von’s podcast came in the fifth position, and NBC News took the seventh. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Top 50 titles chosen by Edison Research for the Top 50 Podcasts for Q2 2025 are as follows:The Joe Rogan ExperienceCrime JunkieThe DailyCall Her DaddyThis Past Weekend w/Theo VonSmartLessDateline NBCStuff You Should KnowThis American LifeNew Heights with Jason and Travis KelceThe Mel Robbins PodcastPod Save AmericaRotten MangoThe Tucker Carlson ShowClub Shay ShayConan O’Brien Needs a FriendBad FriendsMorbidThe Megyn Kelly ShowMrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark &amp; Mysterious StoriesWait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!Up First From NPRThe Breakfast ClubThe MediasTouch PodcastRadiolabThe Ben Shapiro ShowSerialMy Favorite MurderThe Ramsay ShowShawn Ryan ShowMurder, Mystery &amp; MakeupTED Talks DailyMillion Dollaz Worth of GameThe Joe Budden PodcastKILL TONYArmchair Expert with Dax Shepard48 HoursThe MothThe Pat McAfee ShowNo JumperPardon My TakeGood Hang with Amy PoehlerDistractiblePlanet MoneyHuberman LabImpaulsive with Logan PaulThe Broski Report with Brittany BroskiCandaceThe Charlie Kirk ShowHow I Built This with Guy RazJoe Rogan and Alex Cooper were on top of the first quarter listJust like the second quarter, Edison Research selected the Top 50 podcasts for the first quarter of this year on May 2, 2025. The press release from Edison Research at the time stated that Rotten Mango, hosted by YouTube star Stephanie Soo, was able to take a spot among the top ten titles for the first time.Similar to the second quarter, in the first quarter, also Joe Rogan’s podcast was in the first position, followed by Crime Junkie, The Daily, and Call Her Daddy. The fifth spot was taken by Theo Von in the first quarter, too. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA few titles that reached the list of Top 50 podcasts for the first time included The Mel Robbins Podcast and Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast. As per the press release, the podcasts in the top ten also featured Dateline NBC, This American Life, SmartLess, and New Heights with Jason &amp; Travis Kelce.Edison Research also revealed in a report titled The Podcast Consumer 2025, published last month, that podcast consumption has expanded this year, with Americans streaming podcast content for almost 773 million hours. Monthly listeners have increased to 55% alongside weekly listeners of almost 40%.