What is a date rape drug? Theo Von reports that a Jane Doe claimed Diddy's "spiced baby oil" was laced with the substance

Theo Von addressed Diddy's ongoing legal issues in the latest episode of his podcast on May 14, 2025. The episode also featured popular blogger Caleb Pressley as a guest. Von was heard saying that one of Diddy's alleged victims once claimed that the rapper's spiced baby oil was mixed with a date rape drug.

Date rape drugs refer to drugs that are used to impact an individual's ability to defend themselves and make decisions. According to Medical News Today, it can make anyone fully or partially unconscious and can affect a person's inhibitions to such an extent that they might agree to get involved in any kind of sexual activity.

In the new podcast episode, the actor-comedian addressed Sean "Diddy" Combs' cases, speaking about the baby oil, which was reportedly used in the freak-offs organized by Sean. Von said:

“They said they just found they were spicing the baby oil.”

Caleb responded by saying that he was not aware of the same, following which Theo displayed a news report of NBC Philadelphia from October 2024. The report addressed the claims of one of Sean's alleged victims in the legal documents linked to a lineup of five lawsuits filed the same month. Von began reading everything that was mentioned in the report and said:

“Diddy spiced baby oil. Sean Diddy Combs' baby oil was allegedly laced with date r*pe drug.”

Theo addressed everything that Sean's alleged victim mentioned and continued reading the report.

“In a recent slew of filings obtained by E-News one plaintiff identified as Jane Doe in the docs alleges the baby oil found in Comb's house was laced with Rohipanol or GHB which often referred to as a date rape drug.”

Jane Doe addressed how the date rape drug was used at Diddy's parties

Diddy was arrested in September 2024. Page Six later got hold of a grand jury indictment, which featured details of the evidence reportedly found by the law enforcement authorities when they conducted a raid at the rapper's houses in March of the same year.

The legal documents claimed that the authorities had found certain items, including 1,000 bottles of baby oil that were used for freak-offs. Apart from that, the authorities additionally found three AR-15 rifles.

A month after Diddy was arrested, the rapper was accused of sexual assault and r*pe in five civil lawsuits, where the victims were alleged to be three men and two women, as per E! News. Attorney Tony Buzbee filed the lawsuits, and he confirmed the same through an Instagram post.

E! News also obtained the legal documents related to the civil suits, where an alleged victim claimed that Sean reportedly used date rape drug to commit activities such as sexual violence. The victim also stated that apart from the baby oil, the lubricant found during the raids also had Rohypnol or GHB, which made it easier for Sean to allegedly take advantage of anyone.

The court documents alleged that the date rape drug was reportedly added to alcoholic beverages like champagne at Sean's parties, and the ones who attended the parties were forced to take the drinks.

Meanwhile, Diddy's ongoing trial started on May 5, 2025. BBC News stated that his children are attending the trial on most days alongside his mother, Janice.

