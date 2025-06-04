What happened with Tiffany Jenkins and her husband? Personal life explored post Podcast host's memoir release

An audio snippet from The Tiff & Flip Show co-host Tiffany Jenkins's memoir A Clean Mess: A Memoir of Sobriety After a Lifetime of Being Numb was shared on Instagram on June 3.

Tiffany, who confirmed her divorce from her husband, Drew, in a 2024 YouTube video, posted a snippet from the first chapter of his audiobook, in which the author, comedian, and podcaster recounts a story. Tiffany began:

"A pit formed in my stomach as I stared down at my phone. I was backstage in Omaha, Nebraska, getting ready to do a show on the My Name Is Not Mom tour. Something about my husband's message was off."

The mother of two provided the context — Drew Jenkins was out on a bachelor's trip in Las Vegas, held for Tiffany's best friend Amber's fiancé. She quoted her ex-husband's supposed text:

"Hey babe! Some of the guys here are making some stupid decisions, not me. But I just wanted to let you know in case you heard it from some of the other wives."

Tiffany explained the "other wives" in reference here were her best friends, whom she met alongside Drew in rehab. Her best friends' husbands were also friends with Drew. She revealed that it was the first time in her nearly 10-year marriage that her "spidey sense" had been activated by her then-husband's message.

The former addict said she got married to Drew shortly after meeting him during their recovery stage:

"I trusted him with my whole heart, which is why I hadn't questioned the bachelor party plans. I knew he would do the right thing. So, why was he being so weird?"

Tiffany Jenkins said she read Drew's text several times to deduce what her then-husband might have referred to. She believed Drew or any of his friends on the bachelor's trip would indulge in alcohol, drugs, or intoxication of any kind, given they had been clean for over a decade.

The audio ended with Tiffany sharing that she tried to have verbal communication with Drew over the phone, as she felt:

"Something fishy was going on, and I couldn't go out and perform without knowing what the hell it was."

A brief look at Tiffany Jenkins' personal life after divorce amid her book release

Tiffany Jenkins shared another post a day before the book's official release, briefing her followers on the content:

"It's about the messy middle — early recovery, the rawness of new motherhood, the invisible weight of postpartum depression, the ache of betrayal, the unraveling of a marriage, the chaos of anxiety… and somehow, still, the fight to stay sober in the middle of it all."

Tiffany revealed writing the memoir felt "heavier" and "harder" and that she was "scared." However, the podcaster said she also felt proud despite not planning to write this book. The 39-year-old added:

"This isn't just a book — it’s a mirror for anyone who's ever wondered if they're the only one falling apart while trying to hold it all together."

Accompanying the post was a carousel of photos capturing Tiffany Jenkins with her ex-husband (whose face was blurred) and their children. Although Tiffany Jenkins did not disclose the exact reason behind her divorce from her ex-husband, her followers speculated that Drew might have cheated on her.

However, in a video shared on Tiffany's YouTube channel, Juggling the Jenkins, on April 22, 2024, she told viewers that she and Drew had been divorced for nearly a year at that point. She clarified:

"He has moved on with someone who I'm obsessed with. She's wonderful. I am seeing someone. We are co-parenting. Everything is amazing."

Tiffany and Drew share two children — their son Kaiden and daughter Chloe. Drew is also the father of another daughter from a previous relationship.

In her recent posts, Tiffany Jenkins has been blurring the faces of people making an appearance on her feed. She did not reveal much information about who she had been dating. However, in a late May post, Tiffany Jenkins shared that her current boyfriend has two kids of his own. She also posted pictures of both their kids with their faces blurred.

However, the podcaster said she hoped to introduce her followers to her boyfriend soon.

