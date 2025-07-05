“Why are you so defensive?” — Andy Signore questions one of Diddy’s jurors about their statement on rapper’s verdict

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial ended on July 2, 2025, after the jury members announced their verdict. According to ABC News, the 55-year-old rapper was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, he was acquitted of the more serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

As per a July 3, 2025 article published in ABC News, a juror in the federal criminal trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs opened up about how the Bad Boy Records founder’s influence did not affect the jury’s verdict in any manner. Notably, the individual asked the news outlet not to disclose their name due to concerns of potential online abuse and cyber harassment.

“We spent over two days deliberating. Our decision was based solely on the evidence presented and how the law is stated. We would have treated any defendant in the same manner regardless of who they are. I have nothing else to say,” the juror said.

The anonymous jury member also claimed that people thinking that Diddy’s celebrity influence played a huge role in the verdict was “highly insulting” and “belittling” to not only the jury but also the deliberation process. To this, podcaster Andy Signore took to YouTube and laid out his thoughts.

On July 5, 2025, Andy Signore, during his stream, questioned the anonymous juror about their statement to ABC News on Diddy’s trial verdict.

“Why are you so defensive? Secondly, how can you speak for all jurors and that his celebrity status didn't affect the outcome?... Are you aware of what they were doing in private? Perhaps you weren't, but how do you get to speak so confidently about all of them? This guy's clearly taking this personal,” the media personality said.

Talking about the juror’s statement, Andy Signore said that he expected more details, but understood that the individual could not have spoken out of fear. The media personality further added:

"I would suspect he's starting to feel a little like, 'Oh man, maybe I did the wrong thing.' So he's going, ‘Oh, no. I did the right... We did it in the same manner...’ Now, to be fair, I could blame the prosecution for this as well. But if you actually did understand how the law was stated, and it sure looks like it was there, they made it clear."

How long could Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs be sentenced to jail?

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ jail sentence, according to Business Insider, will ultimately be decided by US District Judge Arun Subramanian, who presided over the rapper’s high-profile trial in a lower Manhattan courtroom since May 2025.

After the verdict was announced, the rapper’s defense team pleaded for his bail. However, the judge reportedly declined, saying:

"This type of violence, which happens behind closed doors in personal relationships, sparked by unpredictable bouts of anger, is impossible to police with conditions."

"Having conceded the defendant's propensity for violence in this way, it is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger to any other person or the community," the judge added.

Sean Combs faces a maximum prison sentence of ten years for each of his two guilty counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. His sentencing date is reportedly set for October 3, 2025.

Sean Diddy Combs’ trial capped over six weeks of testimony from 34 witnesses. The witnesses included his staff members, and his ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and another woman who testified under the pseudonym "Jane."

