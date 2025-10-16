"You’re getting too old": Kim Kardashian opens up about "most humbling" relationship advice she got from daughter North

American media personality Kim Kardashian recently opened up about the relationship advice which she received from her own daughter. On Sunday, October 15, 2025, the 44-year-old made an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper, and discussed her eldest daughter, North’s, surprising comments about her love life.

When the host, Alex Cooper, asked Kim Kardashian:

“Let's talk about North. As you basically just said, she’s so outspoken… I love how she’s like, ‘Get a boyfriend, mom.’ What is the most humbling thing she’s ever said to you?”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied,

“Oh, she will humble me. I mean, I think she just said to me like the other day like, ‘Mom, you've got to get remarried. Like, you're getting too old and like no one is like going to deal with this.’ And I was just like, ‘What?’”

The SKIMS founder added:

“She says it to me all the time. She’s like, ‘Who are we going to set you up with? Like, what are we going to do?’ And I'm like, ‘Babe, I'm just okay. Like, chilling.’ And she’s like, “No, you're like growing out of that phase. You're like not gonna, you know, and I’m like, ‘Huh, okay.’”

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian shares her 12-year-old daughter, North, with ex-husband Kanye West. Kardashian's divorce from West, who is famously known as Ye, was reportedly finalized in November of 2022 after she first filed for it in early 2021.

Kim Kardashian defends daughter North West over fashion choices

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West (Image via Getty)

During her October 15 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim also pushed back on criticism that her daughter received on her fashion choices. When Alex Cooper noted that there has been “so much conversation” about North on social media recently, and asked if it had affected their family, Kardashian replied:

“You know what? She’s so creative and she's so amazing, and really it's so funny. She’s like really mature in one sense where she'll be like, ‘Mom, I saw this and like I don't really care that they don't like if someone says they don't like my blue hair or like my, you know, like this or that.’”

Kim Kardashian went on and praised her daughter for being “confident” and explained that moms who are raising a teenager or a pre-teen “just need a little bit of grace.” Speaking of the criticism that she and her daughter received, Kim Kardashian added:

“It's really hard and it's really like interesting because all the kids are like wearing the same things, but then my daughter tries to wear it… She wanted to try something that her friends were wearing and went to the same place that they went to… So, as a mom, you're kind of like learning at the same time. But what I do know is my baby's such a good girl and such a sweet girl.”

According to Fox News, The Kardashians star and her daughter were the subject of intense online criticism after North West was photographed in Rome with blue hair, wearing a corset-style top paired with a skirt.

Meanwhile, Kim admitted that she is “doing the best” she can to raise her four kids by herself. She also called out the parenting police to “not be judgmental and to have grace” on single mothers, who are trying to figure things out.

Notably, Kim married American rapper and songwriter, Ye, in May 2014. Besides North, the former couple are also parents to daughter Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm, aged 9, 7, and 6, respectively.

