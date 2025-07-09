1000-lb Roomies season 1 episode 6 recap: Jaz gets ready for surgery while Nesha reevaluates her lifestyle after a health scare 

Episode 6 of 1000-lb Roomies season 1, which aired July 8, 2025, features roommates Jaz and Nesha visiting with a bariatric surgeon, Dr. Sarvenaz Nouri. Jaz attends to check her candidacy for surgery after working toward a target weight of 500 pounds. Her physician approves of her even if she does not meet the objective.

Nesha, meanwhile, receives medical recommendations regarding the dangers connected with her present weight. She shares her doubts about operations and raises questions on medical treatments.

Episode 6 overview of 1000-lb Roomies season 1

Jaz gets approved for surgery despite missing her weight goal

Jaz attends her clinic appointment with Dr. Nouri, who informs her that she has not reached their agreed target of 500 pounds.

“So the goal that you and I had was 500...You're still 30 pounds away from the goal,” Dr. Nouri says after checking her current weight of 530 pounds.

Jaz admits she made a mistake in following her eating plan, saying she "messed up" by eating what she was not supposed to. She expresses disappointment, adding:

“I'm extremely disappointed in myself because I really thought that I gave it my all, but unfortunately, I didn't make the mark.”

Despite falling short of the desired target, Dr. Nouri approves Jaz for surgery, explaining that in the past six months, she has made consistent efforts to improve her lifestyle, including changes in how she lives and what she eats.

Approval and caution from Dr. Nouri

Dr. Nouri explains her decision to approve Jaz for surgery, citing her progress and commitment. In a 1000-lb Roomies confessional, the doctor says Jaz has shown that she is "truly serious" about improving her health and being present for her daughter, thus, the patient can go ahead with the surgery that day. She also notes the potential complications, adding:

“At her size, there are complications that can happen during surgery, but we still have another few weeks to work with her to get her close to that goal.”

Following the approval, Jaz reacts positively, saying she's "so happy” and "excited." In her 1000-lb Roomies confessional, she mentions:

“I'm just ready for a new way of life.”

Nesha receives a warning about her weight

During the same clinic visit, Jaz encourages Nesha to step on the scale. Initially hesitant, Nesha jokes about removing layers of clothing, saying that she wants to take off her shirt, sweater, and pants to get a little "nakey." After removing layers, her weight is measured at 409 pounds. Dr. Nouri then addresses the long-term risk of staying at that weight:

“You're not going to live long at your weight. You don't see a lot of people make it to 60 year old, seven years old, at your weight.”

Nesha admits she is not ready for surgery and explains she might "revisit the idea" after Jaz completes her process. She also voices concerns about surgical procedures:

“I don't want to be stuck with a bunch of needles. I don't want to be put under anesthesia and never wake up. I don't want to be cut open.”

Although she declines immediate surgical options, Nesha begins to examine deeper issues. In a 1000-lb Roomies confessional, she states:

“I really want to lose weight. But I also want to get to the root of why I'm choosing the binge eat. The root of why I choose not to eat some days.”

Catch and stream 1000-lb Roomies on TLC.

