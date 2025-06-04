"I'm only human": 1000-lb Sisters' Amy gets into heated exchange with Amanda and Chris while waiting for Tammy’s surgery to end

While waiting for updates on Tammy’s surgery, tensions rose between siblings Amy, Amanda, and Chris in season 7 episode 7 of 1000-lb Sisters, which aired June 3, 2025. The disagreement began after Amy passed gas, prompting a reaction from Amanda. Amy responded,

“I can’t help it. I’m sorry. I’m only human.”

The situation escalated from there, with Amy eventually leaving the room. Her comments reflected growing frustration with how she felt her siblings were treating her.

She mentioned that they were "nitpicking" on everything she does, explaining her decision to leave rather than escalate things further.

Amy walks out after clashing with Amanda

While on a phone call with hospital staff, Chris received an update that Tammy’s surgery was progressing well and that it would likely be completed within the next hour.

While he was on call, Amy passed gas, prompting Amanda to react with frustration and question her actions. Amy apologized and explained that she was "only human", before leaving the room.

Amanda continued to express her irritation, stating:

“She’s gonna come in here and pass gas and don’t even say excuse me. And when a mother**** start gagging, want to get mad. Man, whatever.”

In her 1000-lb Sisters confessional, Amy explained her decision to leave, noting:

“Instead of exploding, go to jail. I am going to peacefully duck out.”

Conflict continues over Amy’s canceled wedding plans

The argument later shifted toward Amy’s wedding plans, which had recently been canceled. Amy informed her siblings that Tammy had said "nobody's coming," which led her to cancel the event. Chris responded:

“No, she did not. There was nobody in the family that did not want you to marry Brian...We support you and anybody that you're happy with. We don't give a f***, we just want you happy.”

Amy, however, expressed that she did not feel supported and shared her belief that her siblings did not care enough about her to attend her wedding, which led her to say she was finished with them.

She felt she had put aside her own values to accommodate them, referencing her decision to her "beliefs" in order to attend Chris's wedding.

In response, Chris acknowledged that while Amy may have "compromised", he was not willing to do the same. Amy further shared in a 1000-lb Sisters confessional,

“When you got married, I would have done it every way that you wanted to. No matter where the f*** you wanted to...You can get married in a f***. The Vatican. I don’t care where you get married. I’m going to be there regardless of my religion.”

Amanda refocuses on Tammy’s surgery amid the conflict

Despite the arguments, Amanda emphasized the importance of Tammy’s surgery.

“The greater purpose here is for Tammy's surgery. That's what we're here for. And that’s what we’re going to focus on.”

Chris tried to shift the focus back to Tammy, telling Amy she could have a small ceremony if that’s what she wanted and should do what made her happy.

He clarified he didn’t want to be on those "grounds", explaining he already had enough inner struggles and didn’t want to feel spiritually burdened.

Amy concluded in her 1000-lb Sisters confessional,

“As soon as Tammy’s awake, I’m gone. Tammy will understand. And if she don’t, she ain’t coming to my wedding.”

Stream 1000-lb Sisters anytime on Hulu and Max.

