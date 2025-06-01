1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton undergoes skin removal surgery after losing 500 pounds

The upcoming episode of 1000-lb Sisters, airing Tuesday, June 3, 2025, will follow Tammy Slaton as she prepares to undergo skin removal surgery after losing 500 pounds since 2020 when her weight loss journey started. The procedure, headed by plastic surgeon Dr. J. Peter Rubin, is part of her ongoing treatment.

The next episode preview, uploaded on TLC's YouTube channel on May 22, 2025, features the moments leading up to the operation. It includes the time with her family and the coordination of a medical team. Viewers will see the preparation process inside the hospital and hear from those involved.

1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton’s next step after a 500-pound weight loss

Medical team prepares for complex procedure

In the preview of the 1000-lb Sisters episode, Dr. Rubin explains the scale of the procedure in a confessional:

“This is a very complex case...So we will have as many as 12 people actively working on the case at one time, including our surgical team, our anesthesia team, our surgical technicians, and our operating room nurses.”

Before the surgery begins, doctor gives the family a moment with Tammy, telling them:

“We have a fair amount of complexity, and this is going to be a full day of surgery.So what I’m going to do is give you guys a chance to give Tammy a hug, and then we’re going to roll into the operating room.”

Dr. Rubin mentions that the medical team, consisting of specialists across multiple roles, coordinates to manage the procedure safely. He explains that this preparation, the surgical process, is set to handle the unique demands of Tammy’s case.

Family support before the operation

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy is joined by her siblings—Amy, Amanda, and Chris—before entering the operating room. Amanda leads a prayer beside her, saying:

“Lord God, we thank you for this day. I know that we never thought we would make it, but here we are...I thank you, Lord, for guiding these doctors' hands, and you’ve protected my sister from the crown of her head to the soles of her feet."

Amanda also expresses confidence and unity during her prayer, saying they have "got this" and will face the challenge together, closing with a blessing in Jesus’ name. After that, Amanda offers reassurance to Tammy, noting:

“All right, listen, everything's going to be all right. Let these doctors do what they do, and don't worry.”

Tammy asks Amanda why she's crying and she wants to know if they are "happy tears". Amanda responds that she's crying because Tammy is their little sister, and they had been waiting a long time for this moment.

She says that they all share similar feelings, describing them as “happy, scared, all the above,” but reassures that everything is going to be okay.

Chris offers reassurance and confidence ahead of surgery

Chris also offers words of support, stating that it is normal to feel nervous before undergoing a major procedure like Tammy’s. The 1000-lb Sisters star adds that anyone in her position would experience a mix of emotions while preparing for surgery.

He emphasizes that there is more than enough "adequate medical personnel" to care for her throughout the process. Chris expresses confidence in the process while acknowledging the risks involved, saying:

“So if all hell breaks loose, God willing in the creek don’t rise. God takes the wheel,” he says.

Catch 1000-lb Sisters on TLC.

