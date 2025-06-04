"I don't feel good at all" — 1000-lb Roomies star Jaz feels uncomfortable about going to the beach

TLC's 1000-lb Roomies premiered on June 3, 2025. It is a show similar to 1000-lb Sisters and documents the everyday struggles and health concerns faced by roommates Nesha Harris and Jasmine "Jaz" Wallace. The duo, having had physical issues, decides to take a step toward adopting a healthier lifestyle. Episode 1 of the series gave a glimpse into their daily struggles, both physical and mental.

Jaz and Nesha planned a fun day at the beach, hoping to get some fresh air, but it eventually got to Jaz, who felt apprehensive about stepping out in public in her swimsuit. She admitted to feeling insecure about her body and her overall appearance.

"Seeing all these people with their bikinis, their bathing suits on, and I don't feel good at all. Like, I wanna crawl under a rock," she said to the 1000-lb Roomies cameras.

Soon after, Jaz had a complete mental breakdown, as she confided in Nesha that she felt "embarrassed," worried she stood out too much. She refused to step out of the car, saying people would stare at her and mock her appearance.

Despite Nesha's encouragement and motivation, Jaz succumbed to her fears and sat in the car while Nesha went out alone.

1000-lb Roomies star Jaz apologizes for having a mental breakdown

The premiere episode of 1000-lb Roomies saw Jaz and Nesha head to the beach to enjoy some time outside. While Nesha was excited about it, Jaz felt unsure. She confessed she felt "triggered" and uncomfortable about heading to a public place.

Jaz explained that she would start panicking, experience heat flashes, and feel overwhelmed when faced with an unsettling situation. Consequently, she would have a snack to combat her fears and calm herself down.

Jaz's anxiety heightened as soon as Nesha parked the car at the beach. She confessed she was "not ready for this," and added that she felt uncomfortable in her own skin after seeing others in their swimsuits and bikinis. When Nesha asked what was wrong, Jaz said she would not step out of the car because she felt out of place.

"Like I don't belong. I don't feel right. I feel embarrassed," she expressed, explaining how she felt.

Hearing that, Nesha asked her not to bother with what others thought about her. However, Jaz dismissed her logic.

"Nesha, I don't feel like getting looked at, I don't feel like getting stared at, I don't feel like people taking pictures of me, laughing at me, I don't feel like doing any of that," she said.

The 1000-lb Roomies star then broke down in tears and apologized for feeling overwhelmed. Nesha comforted her and asked her if she would be comfortable just sitting on the beach. The suggestion did not fare well with Jaz, who criticized her for always trying to find an alternative.

She urged Nesha to understand that not everything came with a solution or an alternative, convinced that her situation was unsolvable.

"F*ck the chair. I can't do it. I'm not gonna do it. I'm not going to do it," the 1000-lb Roomies star stated.

At that point, Nesha stepped out of the car herself, saying she did not have the "right words" to convince her any longer. While speaking to the cameras, Nesha confessed that she was "annoyed" with her best friend because she allowed the "made-up fears" get the best of her.

Although she understood why Jaz had "bad anxiety" from people staring at her, she wanted her not to pay heed to people's opinions. Nesha, on the other hand, focused on her happiness because she knew she had "every right" to be at the beach, regardless of her appearance.

The 1000-lb Roomies star mentioned that her experience was as painful as Jaz's. In case she fell down, she would not be able to pick herself up. However, she refused to let that stop her from having fun and worrying about something that may or may not happen.

Later in the episode, Jaz admitted that she felt "awful" about how she acted at the beach, and added that she was glad her daughter was not there to witness her mental breakdown.

1000-lb Roomies episodes air every Tuesday at 10 pm ET, exclusively on TLC.

