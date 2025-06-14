5 reasons to watch The Snake

'Befriend. Betray. Or Be Gone' is the tagline for The Snake season 1 on Fox, a show where contestants use social skills, alliances, and cunning smarts to climb to the top. With 15 people vying for the crown and a $100,000 prize money, the game gets heated from the moment they enter the arena.

Each week, the winner of the challenge becomes "The Snake", a person who can choose to save another from elimination. This becomes a chain reaction until the final two are left standing, and the victor gets to decide who stays and who goes. So, one has to get on the snake's good side with their powers of persuasion.

Here are 5 reasons why fans should be excited to watch Fox's newest reality television show, The Snake.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Why The Snake should be reality TV fans' next watch?

1) Hosted by Jim Jefferies

Australian American comedian and host Jim Jefferies (Image via YouTube/FOX)

Comedian and talk show host Jim Jefferies is hosting The Snake. After writing and starring in the FX comedy Legit and being front and center in The Jim Jefferies Show, he brings snarky comedy to Fox's latest series.

As reported by Variety, Jefferies shared how he feels about hosting the show:

“I’ve been training for this job my whole life. Growing up in Australia, and now living in Hollywood, I’ve been around plenty of snakes.”

Fans can expect plenty of drama and humor, complete with an accent that survival show hosts are now known for.

2) Expect plenty of psychological drama

The show is described as "The social survival of the fittest" (Image via YouTube/Fox)

Drama, strategy, and lots of "Fake it till you make it" moments await viewers in The Snake season 1. In the trailer released on May 15, 2025, one female contestant can be seen sobbing in front of everyone. She then comments in a confessional that she should've gotten an Oscar for that performance. Later, another cast member tells someone that God is watching and wants them to burn.

Since the show's premise primarily focuses on intellectual skills and one's ability to manipulate the situation and their peers, anyone, irrespective of their physical capabilities, has a shot at the title. This keeps contestants on their toes, and fans waiting to see who betrays whom at clutch moments.

3) Great for fans of The Traitors and The Mole

The show is modeled after many successful survival reality shows (Image via YouTube/FOX)

Fox is putting its own spin on survival reality TV shows, such as The Traitors, The Mole, and Million Dollar Secrets. Similar to The Traitors, contestants in The Snake season 1 have to use their wits and charm to move ahead and win the competition. The show takes after The Mole in its ability to grant one person a lot more power over the others, and seeing how the social dynamics play out.

This makes it a must-watch for fans of reality television in general, and social survival shows in particular. How is the show going to be different from its inspirations? That's where the fun lies.

4) The contestants will give fans a lot to talk about

Some of the contestants on the show (Image via YouTube/FOX)

A show becomes a hit or a miss based on how the contestants take the premise and run with it. That's what makes The Snake season 1 interesting. With contestants from every possible walk of life, there is no dearth of intrigue. Where else could fans see a pastor interact and compete with an adult content creator?

As seen in the trailer, other highlights on the show include a bounty hunter, a poker player, a police officer, a tech professional, and an ex-con, who is now an author, and speaker. Their varying morals, principles, and street smarts up the ante and make the show a hunting ground for psychological drama.

5) It is a new SallyAnn Salsano production

SallyAnn Salsano (fifth from left) for a Jersey Shore event (Image via Getty)

Fans of reality TV as a genre are aware of the SallyAnn Salsano magic. With her hit reality television show such as Jersey Shore going into its 15th year, everyone knows that she has an eye for the right kind of drama, competition, and survival shows. That puts The Snake season 1 on top of everyone's watch list.

In a June 9 interview with OK! Magazine, Salsano said:

"Expect pacts, betrayals, and jaw-dropping moves that will keep you hooked all summer long."

Watch The Snake season 1 on Fox and stream all episodes on Hulu.

