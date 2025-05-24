10 best seasons of 'Survivor'

Survivor (2000–present) combines primal talent, a quest for survival, and complicated social dynamics to give fans reality television steeped in edge-of-the-seat entertainment. Over 25 years and 48 seasons, contestants have entered isolated locations, using their skills to overcome challenges and become the "sole survivor."

Some seasons are fan favorites, like the quintessential season 1 (Borneo), while others are appreciated for their unique premise and intricate strategic thinking, like season 37 (David vs. Goliath). With new survivors beating the odds and older contestants making a comeback, every season has something to offer and a high rewatchability factor.

Borneo, David vs. Goliath, and other must-watch Survivor seasons

1) Season 1 (Borneo, 2000)

A still from season 1 (Image via Paramount+)

If fans are looking for Survivor at its rawest, most nascent form, then they can't miss the original. The show marooned 16 contestants on a remote island in Borneo, Malaysia, for over a month, and split them into two tribes, Pagong and Tagi. The season stood out for its realistic and gritty documentary approach that made it so popular among reality TV fans, who wanted something outside scripted romance and drama.

This season set the blueprint for all future strategies regarding forming alliances, maneuvering social dynamics, and doing what was necessary to survive, like setting rat traps for food or using glasses to start a fire. One of the highlights was Sue's speech during the Final Tribal Council, where she compared Rich to a snake with ruthless precision, leaving the other contestants speechless in shock.

Highlights: Polarizing contestants, social manipulation at its finest, and a handbook on how to win shows like Survivor

2) Season 37 (David vs. Goliath, 2018)

The cast of David vs. Goliath (Image via Paramount+)

Contestants were split into two groups based on the biblical tale of David and Goliath: the underdogs vs. the successful ones. This upped the stakes and made fans root for the former. The strategies were a lot more complicated, the advantage overload had everyone questioning what was to come, and the brand-new cast members brought high-level gameplay that enthralled fans.

The season also saw many fan favorites emerge, like the socially adept and nerdy Christian, the polarizing and smart Angelina, and the underrated Alec. They knew how to play the game while maximizing television value and used wit to manipulate people in their favor. John and Gabby's dramatic voteouts were also key moments from the season.

Highlights: Intense game play, comedic genius, and in-depth Survivor strategy

3) Season 7 (Pearl Islands, 2003)

The cast of Pearl Islands (Image via CBS)

Two tribes, one gorgeous landscape off the coast of Panama, a pirate-themed island where voted-out contestants get a second chance. Season 7 set the show up for success by intertwining classic reality TV and the best bits of Survivor to give fans 15 episodes of non-stop zingers.

Widely considered a fan-favorite season, Pearl Islands produced the widest array of contestants who played right into the archetypes of wicked villains and underestimated heroes. From the well-liked Rupert to the least-liked Johnny, fans had plenty to dissect within the unique premise.

It also produced genius social play, especially with Sandra and the women manipulating Burton and Fairplay into thinking they're easily manipulated, only to bait and switch them during the voteout.

Highlights: Pirate aesthetic and manipulation and social strategy at their finest

4) Season 2 (Australian Outback, 2001)

The cast performing a challenge (Image via Paramount+)

16 contestants battled it out in Queensland, Australia, for the elusive title of sole survivor. Divided into two tribes, Kucha and Ogakor, this season had some of the most celebrated contestants, who became household names, with talk shows, modeling gigs, and the like, for their intense and entertaining gameplay.

While views about this season of Survivor cause intense debates, it was a season that peeled back the layers of drama that reality TV usually promises and gave fans a raw show purely focused on survival. The way Mike stabbed a pig to death went down as one of the most memorable scenes of the show.

Highlights: Exotic wilderness and the nostalgia of the 2000s

5) Season 18 (Tocantins, 2009)

Coach and the cast from the season (Image via CBS)

Shot in the picturesque microregion of Jalapão in Tocantins, Brazil, this season of Survivor is widely loved for Benjamin "Coach" Wade, one of the iconic characters in the franchise. Witty with a larger-than-life screen presence, he took the season to a whole new level.

The season also saw new friendships bloom, new gameplay emerge (like sending two contestants to Exile Island instead of one), and introduced some of the most nuanced social dynamics of the entire franchise. Fan favorites like J.T., Sierra, Taj, and Erinn brought intensity, mirth, and shockers, all in one go.

Highlights: Coach, the original Survivor intensity, and one of the best locations

6) Season 16 (Micronesia, 2008)

A still from the voteout (Image via CBS)

Ten "super-fans" contested against ten of the most popular ones to have already played the game. This season of Survivor saw the iconic Fans vs. Favorites play out. While the pre-merge could be considered slightly dragged out, the post-merge episodes more than made up for it, giving fans a window into unique alliances, including the memorable "Black Widow Brigade."

This season also saw the show tipping over into mind games territory as opposed to raw survival skills, especially with the way Parvati Shallow played up her social manipulation. With a stacked favorites cast that saw the return of some of the most iconic characters from Pearl Islands and other seasons, fans could really dig their feet into the show's concept and find a deeper connection.

Highlights: Return of fan-favorites and an all-woman alliance

7) Season 28 (Cagayan, 2014)

The cast at the reunion (Image via CBS)

Officially known as Brawns vs. Brains vs. Beauty, this season of Survivor focused on three tribes based on their best attribute. It was an intense fight to the crown with contestants switching alliances constantly, upping the ante with every Tribal Council meeting, and the polarizing Tony Vlachos.

With a well-rounded cast that gave the right mix of entertainment, strategy, and controversy, this season made for great reality TV. One of the more interesting storylines was the heavy-handed leadership Tony brought to the show, almost like Pied Piper in his strategy to convince everyone around him to be on his side.

Highlights: Woo and Spencer's mini rivalry subplot, great cast, and interesting Tribal Councils

8) Season 13 (Cook Islands, 2006)

Cook Islands came with a twist (Image via CBS)

No reality TV comes without its fair share of drama and controversy, and Survivor isn't any different. For fans who want to know the show's ups and downs, Cook Islands is a great place to explore. For starters, the tribes were split based on ethnicity, sparking a huge backlash. The game's format also changed drastically, putting both fans and contestants on the back foot.

Fan favorites who showed up in other all-star seasons, like Micronesia, were a part of this cast, like Parvati, Yul Kwon, and Ozzy, giving fans a peek into where they started and the making of true Survivor legends. The introduction of a delayed merge and a final three instead of two switched up the way the game was played, making it an entertaining watch.

Highlights: Major format shift, great cast, and interesting controversies

9) Season 40 (Winners at War, 2020)

Previous winners returned this season (Image via CBS)

For fans who want to catch up with the best of Survivor, season 40 is a great watch (after catching up with other crucial seasons for context). It featured the return of Tony Vlachos and 20 other sole survivors on the show's 20th anniversary, making it a battle among the best.

The season, though contested for being slightly stagnant, laid bare the reality TV show's glory, rehashing its decorated history as one of the longest-running survival entertainment shows. It showed fans how different winners think under unique circumstances, and whose strategies survived the test of time.

Highlights: Natalie's gameplay and learning more about life beyond winning a celebrated reality TV show

10) Season 20 (Heroes vs. Villains, 2010)

A still from the season (Image via CBS)

To celebrate the show's tenth anniversary, a new format was introduced: bringing back players from past seasons based on their one true attribute. If they were the good ones, they became the heroes, and the bad ones became the villains. The two tribes battled it out, giving fans quality entertainment.

The return of favorites like Jerri, Colby, and Rupert, along with some intense pre-merge segments, made this season an exciting watch. The theatrics and promotions done outside the show also added to the hype. Whether it's Sandra's gameplay or Parvati's manipulation tactics, the season had drama for days.

Highlights: Top-tier casting, divisive finale, and return of fan favorite themes

Stream all episodes of Survivor on Paramount+ or CBS.

